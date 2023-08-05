Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Joe Taylor scored one goal in 19 outings for Peterborough United before his move to Luton

League Two club Colchester United have signed Luton Town forward Joe Taylor on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has featured six times for the Hatters since joining from Peterborough United in January.

He came on as a substitute in extra time as Luton won promotion to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May.

Taylor could make his debut for the U's in Wednesday's EFL Cup first round tie at Cardiff City.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.