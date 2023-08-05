Arthur Gnahoua: Grimsby sign former Morecambe forward on one-year deal
Grimsby Town have signed former Morecambe forward Arthur Gnahoua on a one-year deal after a successful trial.
The 31-year-old was released by the Shrimps at the end of last season after two seasons with the Lancashire side.
He previously worked with Mariners boss Paul Hurst during a spell at Shrewsbury.
"I know how the gaffer works so I'm happy to be here and I'm looking forward to working with him," he told the club website.
