Sam Byram featured for Leeds United in their pre-season friendlies while on trial with the club

Leeds United have re-signed defender Sam Byram on a one-year deal after a successful trial.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after being released by Norwich at the end of last season.

He started his career with the Whites and made 130 league appearances before joining West Ham in January 2016.

Byram played under Leeds boss Daniel Farke during his time at the Canaries and could feature in Leeds' season-opener against Cardiff on Sunday.

