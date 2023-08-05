Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is a target for Israeli side New Maccabi Tel Aviv, who are managed by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane. (TEAMtalk) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson says Hibs were 90 seconds away from having to put striker Christian Doidge in goals for the Europa Conference qualifying win over Inter Club d'Escaldes amid a frantic paperwork dash to register third-choice goalkeeper Max Boruc. (Daily Record) external-link

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman, who spent last season with Rangers before the German club reportedly cancelled the option to buy agreement, has agreed to join PSV Eindhoven on loan. (Goal) external-link

Turkish giants Galatasaray have enquired about Rangers skipper James Tavernier and are also among the clubs chasing Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara. (TEAMtalk) external-link

Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi has vowed to repay the love he has received from Celtic fans by firing the club to a third successive Scottish title after signing a new deal this summer. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes the club will look to sell Borna Barisic and John Lundstram this summer if the pair - both into the final year of their contracts - don't sign extensions. (Football Scotland) external-link

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is set for a medical with West Ham as he nears a move to David Moyes' side from Manchester United. (Daily Express) external-link

St Johnstone are poised to sign Wales midfielder Matt Smith, who is out of favour at MK Dons. (Herald) external-link

Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan has refused to rule out a move for former Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew, who is a free agent after leaving Dundee United. (Scottish Sun) external-link