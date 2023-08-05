Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Porthmadog players celebrate their penalty shoot-out win at Caernarfon

Cymru Premier sides Caernarfon Town and Penybont have both been knocked out of the Nathaniel MG Cup on penalties by second tier clubs.

Caernarfon were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Porthmadog, who came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw in normal time thanks to Morgan Owen's late goal .

Afan Lido beat Penybont 5-4 on penalties after it finished 1-1 in normal time.

Holders Bala Town overcame second tier opponents, winning 4-0 at Ruthin Town.

Pontypridd United secured their place in the second round with a 4-1 win at Llanelli.

Also on Friday evening, Prestatyn Town beat fellow Cymru North side Flint Town United 4-1 on penalties while Briton Ferry Llansawel were 3-1 winners over Llantwit Major and