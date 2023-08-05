Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

"No-one should lose hope. This defeat hurts, the players are angry and I'm convinced they will be much better in the next match," said Jorge Vilda.

The Spain boss had just seen his team outclassed and outfought by Japan in Wellington and the Spanish media wanted reassurances following La Roja's heaviest Women's World Cup defeat.

Five days later, they got their answer in the form of a stunning 5-1 victory over Switzerland in Auckland.

Not only did the win earn Spain a place in the quarter-finals for the first time, it showed the nation ranked number six in the world had rediscovered the form that makes them serious contenders at this World Cup.

"Mentally I think this is massive for Spain," former England captain Steph Houghton said on BBC One.

"It's a Spanish side that we've been watching and playing against for years, who we expected big things from, to get into the quarter-final now will give the girls a massive boost."

Vilda said: "We have shown what we can do and without having the best version [of ourselves].

"So, in the end we have arrived, we have pressed well, we have made history. Today, yes, they are not words, they are deeds and we are happy, to be honest."

'Spain has 23 Ballons d'Or'

Vilda flexed his muscles on Saturday, showing that he is not been afraid to make big calls when needed.

There were gasps from the travelling Spanish media when the team sheet revealed first-choice goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez had been replaced by 22-year-old Cata Coll.

Alexia Putellas, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner, was also back on the bench, having started the Japan debacle.

"Today, we showed that Spain is a team of 23 players," said Vilda, who has now started 18 different players in four games in New Zealand. "We have 23 Ballons d'Or."

Four players made their first starts at this World Cup against Switzerland - including Laia Codina, who recovered from scoring a spectacular own goal to score her side's fourth goal on the stroke of half-time.

Forward Alba Redondo scored one and made one in her first World Cup start.

But the standout performer was Aitana Bonmati, the Barcelona midfielder, who finished the game with two goals and two assists.

She now has three goals in this tournament and her influence has helped propel Spain to within one win of the semi-finals.

"Spain needed their big players today and she has certainly been that," added Houghton.

Bonmati said anger from the heavy Japan defeat helped the team produce a statement win against Switzerland.

"It wasn't easy to play today after what happened the other day," said Bonmati, reflecting on the team's two contrasting results.

"I am not a player who is used to losing like this.

"This will unite us more than ever. I am a player that in tough moments, my character shines through even more.

"And this is when you really see the personality of the team and the personality of the players. And I hope that we will be here for many days."

Spain have won three of their four games at the 2023 Women's World Cup

'The Spain that we know'

Spain will face the Netherlands or South Africa in the quarter-finals back in Wellington on Friday after produced an attacking masterclass against the Swiss.

They have now scored 13 times from 104 attempts in four matches, with 37 of them on target.

Spain had 70% possession against Switzerland, the highest rate of any team in a knockout game at the past four Women's World Cups.

"It was the Spain that we know - that like to keep the ball, move around, work together as a team," former France defender Laura Georges said on BBC One.

"The difference between this Spain against Switzerland and the Spain we saw against Japan was that they were really precise with the ball, really accurate and really clinical in front of goal. That made the difference."

Former England defender Gilly Flaherty said Spain had sent out a powerful message to their rivals.

"No matter what they did in the other two group games, everyone was talking about the defeat by Japan and the manner of the defeat as well.," she said.

"They needed to make a statement."