Women's World Cup - Round of 16
NetherlandsNetherlands2South AfricaSouth Africa0

Netherlands 2-0 South Africa: Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn score in World Cup win

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Jill Roord scores for the Netherlands against South Africa at the Fifa Women's World Cup
Jill Roord has scored four goals at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup

The Netherlands secured a quarter-final spot against Spain at the Fifa Women's World Cup but not before enduring several anxious moments against South Africa.

Jill Roord, Manchester City's new club record signing, nodded the Dutch ahead in the ninth minute but South Africa went close to equalising several times against the 2019 runners-up.

Banyana Banyana captain Thembi Kgatlana was once again a real handful and forced four fine saves from Daphne van Domselaar, Aston Villa's new goalkeeper, at Sydney Football Stadium.

Lineth Beerensteyn doubled the lead after a mistake by South Africa keeper Kaylin Swart in the second half.

The Netherlands will return to New Zealand to face Spain in Wellington next Friday (02:00 BST) for a place in the semi-finals.

However, they will be without midfielder Danielle van de Donk who picked up a second yellow card and is suspended.

Another lightning start

The Dutch are two wins from reaching back-to-back finals after another lightning start to a game at this tournament.

Roord's early header, after Lieke Martens had been denied by a clearance off the line, was the sixth time they have scored inside 20 minutes.

Their second goal was a gift, Swart allowing a seemingly routine shot by the recalled Beerensteyn to slip through her grasp and into the net.

It was a horrible moment for the keeper but it secured the Dutch their third win of the tournament.

They have had a near-perfect World Cup so far and were only denied victory over four-time world champions the United States by Lindsey Horan's equaliser.

Andries Jonker, the former assistant to Louis van Gaal at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, has been tasked with going one step further than the last World Cup when Sarina Wiegman's side were defeated 2-0 by the United States in France.

They head into the quarter-finals in fine form and with Spain in their sights.

South Africa bow out with heads high

Banyana Banyana are heading home but they have certainly left an impression at this World Cup.

Their players have brought joy with their dancing and singing before and after games, while on the pitch their exciting fast-paced attacking play has entertained fans.

And all this despite a dispute with their national association. South Africa's players will receive $50,000 each from Fifa for reaching the last 16, but nothing from the South Africa Football Association (SAFA).

Despite this, they have been a joy to watch with their late win over Italy in their final group game sending them into the knockout stage for the first time.

South Africa went toe-to-toe with the Netherlands despite losing Jermaine Seoposenwe and Bambanani Mbane to injury before half-time.

The impressive Kgatlana has caused huge problems with her pace at this World Cup, scoring two and assisting another two goals, and she was once again dangerous against the Dutch.

The 27-year-old had five of South Africa's seven attempts on target in this match but found herself frustrated by Van Domselaar.

Will Banyana Banyana be back in 2027?

South Africa are aiming to host the next Women's World Cup. They have certainly entertained at the 2023 edition and they will be missed.

Player of the match

RoordJill Roord

with an average of 8.18

Netherlands

  1. Squad number6Player nameRoord
    Average rating

    8.18

  2. Squad number10Player namevan de Donk
    Average rating

    7.92

  3. Squad number17Player namePelova
    Average rating

    7.84

  4. Squad number20Player nameJanssen
    Average rating

    7.36

  5. Squad number11Player nameMartens
    Average rating

    7.35

  6. Squad number1Player namevan Domselaar
    Average rating

    7.28

  7. Squad number7Player nameBeerensteyn
    Average rating

    7.25

  8. Squad number22Player nameBrugts
    Average rating

    7.12

  9. Squad number14Player nameGroenen
    Average rating

    7.10

  10. Squad number3Player namevan der Gragt
    Average rating

    7.03

  11. Squad number18Player nameCasparij
    Average rating

    6.97

  12. Squad number21Player nameEgurrola
    Average rating

    6.91

  13. Squad number12Player nameBaijings
    Average rating

    6.69

  14. Squad number9Player nameSnoeijs
    Average rating

    6.53

  15. Squad number8Player nameSpitse
    Average rating

    6.52

  16. Squad number2Player nameWilms
    Average rating

    6.46

South Africa

  1. Squad number11Player nameKgatlana
    Average rating

    6.87

  2. Squad number23Player nameShongwe
    Average rating

    6.55

  3. Squad number4Player nameMatlou
    Average rating

    6.39

  4. Squad number2Player nameRamalepe
    Average rating

    6.03

  5. Squad number13Player nameMbane
    Average rating

    5.97

  6. Squad number1Player nameSwart
    Average rating

    5.95

  7. Squad number6Player nameCesane
    Average rating

    5.92

  8. Squad number14Player nameMakhubela
    Average rating

    5.90

  9. Squad number17Player nameKgadiete
    Average rating

    5.55

  10. Squad number8Player nameMagaia
    Average rating

    5.43

  11. Squad number10Player nameMotlhalo
    Average rating

    5.41

  12. Squad number7Player nameDhlamini
    Average rating

    5.25

  13. Squad number12Player nameSeoposenwe
    Average rating

    5.12

  14. Squad number19Player nameBiyana
    Average rating

    5.00

  15. Squad number3Player nameGamede
    Average rating

    4.76

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1van Domselaar
  • 8Spitse
  • 3van der Gragt
  • 20Janssen
  • 14Groenen
  • 17PelovaSubstituted forWilmsat 89'minutes
  • 6RoordSubstituted forSnoeijsat 90+3'minutes
  • 10van de DonkBooked at 67minsSubstituted forEgurrolaat 76'minutes
  • 22BrugtsSubstituted forCasparijat 89'minutes
  • 7Beerensteyn
  • 11MartensSubstituted forBaijingsat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wilms
  • 4Nouwen
  • 5van Dongen
  • 9Snoeijs
  • 12Baijings
  • 13Jansen
  • 15Dijkstra
  • 16Kop
  • 18Casparij
  • 19Kaptein
  • 21Egurrola
  • 23Weimar

South Africa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Swart
  • 2Ramalepe
  • 13MbaneSubstituted forMakhubelaat 42'minutes
  • 4Matlou
  • 7Dhlamini
  • 3Gamede
  • 19Biyana
  • 12SeoposenweSubstituted forShongweat 30'minutes
  • 10MotlhaloSubstituted forKgadieteat 90+2'minutes
  • 8MagaiaSubstituted forCesaneat 90+2'minutes
  • 11Kgatlana

Substitutes

  • 5Magama
  • 6Cesane
  • 9Salgado
  • 14Makhubela
  • 16Dlamini
  • 17Kgadiete
  • 18Holweni
  • 21Moletsane
  • 22Kgoale
  • 23Shongwe
Referee:
Yoshimi Yamashita
Attendance:
40,233

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamSouth Africa
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 2, South Africa 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, South Africa 0.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Jackie Groenen (Netherlands).

  4. Post update

    Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Daphne van Domselaar.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tiisetso Makhubela.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Jill Baijings replaces Lieke Martens.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Katja Snoeijs replaces Jill Roord.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, South Africa. Noxolo Cesane replaces Hildah Magaia.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, South Africa. Melinda Kgadiete replaces Linda Motlhalo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kholosa Biyana (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bongeka Gamede.

  11. Post update

    Kerstin Casparij (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Lynn Wilms replaces Victoria Pelova.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Kerstin Casparij replaces Esmee Brugts.

  15. Post update

    Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kholosa Biyana (South Africa).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lineth Beerensteyn.

  18. Post update

    Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa).

  20. Post update

    Jackie Groenen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
