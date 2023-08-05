Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news

Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker says Women's World Cup last-16 rivals South Africa are "dangerous" opponents for the 2019 runners-up.

The Dutch topped a strong Group E containing a United States side who beat them in the final four years ago.

However, Banyana Banyana have been among the surprise packages, making the knockout stage with a first Women's World Cup win by shocking Italy 3-2.

"There's a big heart in their team, a fighting spirit," Jonker said.

"They play with heart and soul, for the people in the country. It's a dangerous opponent for us."

Amid a competition that has seen early exits for several highly ranked nations - notably Brazil and two-time champions Germany - Jonker is wary of another shock in Sydney on Sunday.

"It's another fight at the World Cup between a so-called smaller country - I think many people in women's football will consider South Africa smaller - and a bigger country," he said.

"At this championship we see every night how the most famous countries fail against other countries who are also well trained, play with passion, defend well and play top football."

'We've got to bring our 'A' game'

South Africa have already shown their credentials against leading European sides, losing their group opener only 2-1 to a late goal from a Sweden team ranked third in the world before upsetting Italy.

Head coach Desiree Ellis says her Dutch counterpart Jonker is right not to look past her squad and ahead to a quarter-final with a sizzling Spain side who thrashed Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday.

"We've been underestimated so many times before - I think this group has shown that nothing can stand in their way, that when the chips are down that they can stand up," said Ellis.

"Because this group, when the chips are down, they've just gotten better and better.

"We know who we are playing, but they [the Netherlands] don't know who they are playing. All I can say is that there's going to be a match tomorrow."

The Netherlands are ranked ninth in the world, 45 places above the African champions, whom they beat 5-1 in a friendly in the most recent meeting between the sides.

"We've got to bring our 'A' game and we've got to be at the absolute best, because the Dutch have shown during the tournament they're a top side," Ellis added.

Rachel Brown-Finnis' prediction

South Africa have done brilliantly to reach the knockout stage for the first time at a World Cup and their group was another one that was so exciting - it was in the balance until the very end.

Banyana Banyana have scored at least once in every game so far, including against Sweden, and I am backing them to do the same here.

But I have to go with Netherlands to go through. The Dutch seem to have found some form at exactly the right time. 2-1.

