Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United complete £72m signing from Atalanta

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments258

Rasmus Hojlund is unveiled to Manchester United fans at Old Trafford
Hojlund was unveiled to fans at Old Trafford before Manchester United's friendly against French side Lens on Saturday

Manchester United have completed the £72m signing of Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Serie A side in 2022 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season, moves to Old Trafford on a five-year deal.

"It is no secret I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy," Hojlund said.

"I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player."

He is United manager Erik ten Hag's third summer signing after Mason Mount joined from Chelsea for £55m and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana arrived for £47.2m.

Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain were also reportedly interested in Hojlund as a potential replacement for France captain Kylian Mbappe, whose immediate future is unclear.

Hojlund will miss the opening weeks of the 2023-24 season, which United begin against Wolves on Monday, 14 August, after picking up a small injury during pre-season training with Atalanta.

"I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith the club has shown in me," Hojlund added.

"It is still early in my career, but I know I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

"Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world.

"Under his guidance and support I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club."

Hojlund began his senior career at Copenhagen, making his Danish Superliga debut aged 17 in 2020 before switching to Austrian side Sturm Graz two years later.

He spent only six months in the Austrian Bundesliga after joining Sturm in January 2022 but scored a goal every other game, finding the net nine times in 17 starts.

That impressive form led to his move to Atalanta for a reported £15m, 10 times what Sturm Graz had paid for him.

He made his international debut in 2022 and has scored six goals in six games in qualifying for Euro 2024.

"Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent; he possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him among the best players in the world for his age group," said Manchester United football director John Murtough.

"Throughout the summer we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets. This will ensure Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success."

Analysis

BBC Football reporter Simon Stone, Old Trafford

Hojlund received a rapturous reception as he made his way out of the players tunnel to the centre circle, where he held up a shirt bearing his name - but no number - before Manchester United's friendly with Lens.

His presence has generated a huge amount of attention, with a Danish TV crew flying in solely to cover this moment.

The transfer represents something of a gamble for United, who were heavily linked with a move for Harry Kane.

In the past, they have gone for experienced forwards in the form of Radamel Falcao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and, most recently, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hojlund is at the other end of the age and development stage. It will be fascinating to see whether manager Erik ten Hag can develop him the same way he brought through so many excellent Ajax players that he guided to the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019.

One game a week for the first four weeks of the Premier League season allows time for Hojlund to settle in. It promises to be a fascinating period for this self-confessed United fan, whose reputation has grown considerably since he cost Sturm Graz €1.5m (£1.3m) 18 months ago.

Comments

Join the conversation

262 comments

  • Comment posted by Polly8122, today at 12:43

    Good luck to the young man. I hope he gets a chance to take his time and develop his game.

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 13:03

      George Williams replied:
      The next Haarland maybe!

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 12:54

    Imagine paying £82 million for Antony, £70 million for Sancho, £80 million for maguire, £75 million for Lukaku. All of have been flops, and now paying £72 million for an unproven striker from the Italian league.

    Whoever is on Man Utds negotiating team needs firing.

    • Reply posted by The Doc, today at 12:56

      The Doc replied:
      Noooooooooooo keep up the great work it's comedy gold.

  • Comment posted by Half Man Half Whiskey, today at 12:40

    …and we await the comments from those with allegedly “no interest in Manchester United” who desperately feel the need to comment on Manchester United…

    • Reply posted by Black Eyed Bean, today at 12:42

      Black Eyed Bean replied:
      It didn't take long!

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 12:43

    Good job Utd have signed him. Gives the BBC a proper reason to have a HYS on Utd for a change.

    • Reply posted by Olly, today at 12:48

      Olly replied:
      Which people eagerly await to comment upon….

  • Comment posted by Roci, today at 12:41

    Good signing, 20 year old up and coming striker in a mich needed role! Good luck Rasmus!

    • Reply posted by name pending , today at 13:01

      name pending replied:
      But can Rasmussen play the mich role?

  • Comment posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 12:48

    Meanwhile more people will attend this week's EFL fixtures than next week's PL fixtures. Bet the BBC will not have a final score programme this afternoon.

    • Reply posted by Tombattersea, today at 13:11

      Tombattersea replied:
      They would cover if Manchester or liverpool were relegated.

      That is a fact

  • Comment posted by Romain, today at 12:42

    Welcome to Old Trafford!

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 13:04

      George Williams replied:
      and the clickbait Beeb

  • Comment posted by Nolte 2023, today at 12:43

    Not as high profile as you would expect, gonna be a lot of pressure on the young man.

  • Comment posted by FrostyBoy, today at 12:40

    Cue all the 'waste of money' comments from the know-it-alls!

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 13:00

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      And the "he'll score 50 goals a season" comments from the crystal ball gazers on the other side of the discussion... could be a great signing, could be £72m wasted. Only time will tell.

  • Comment posted by james, today at 12:42

    ... and another one making his childhood dream come true.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 12:51

      ET replied:
      By putting an extra digit on the front of his bank account.
      Badge kissing is obligatory.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 12:49

    BBC United, salivating! Article 1 of 10 for the day! Why are all United articles breaking news and headlines?

    • Reply posted by Robby Bobson, today at 12:51

      Robby Bobson replied:
      Er, hello, biggest club in the world

  • Comment posted by Lexington , today at 12:45

    Again????

    • Reply posted by Matthew Lewis, today at 13:12

      Matthew Lewis replied:
      "Again"? He's only just signed properly.

  • Comment posted by con, today at 12:50

    He will need 12-18 months to develop further, he is still young.
    Comparisons to Erling are unfair as he a couple of years on him.

    Judge him at the end of season, couldn't be worse than Wout Weghorst TBH

  • Comment posted by rjcdc, today at 12:47

    10 goals in 34 appearances equals 72m?

    Joke of a sport

  • Comment posted by con, today at 12:39

    Lets Go!!!

    • Reply posted by Olly, today at 12:46

      Olly replied:
      Hopefully this is what Harry Maguire is saying to Anthony Martial.

  • Comment posted by Zebedee Bojangles, today at 12:42

    Welcome to the biggest and most famous club in the world Rasmus.

    • Reply posted by joker199, today at 13:05

      joker199 replied:
      He's going to United.. Not City

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 12:53

    9 goals in 17 starts for Atalanta and 6 in 6 for Denmark. Not bad for a 20 year old.

    • Reply posted by John_Titor, today at 12:57

      John_Titor replied:
      Yeah, defo worth 72 million, ** shakes head in disbelief **

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 12:49

    Who?

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 13:15

      spinkbottle replied:
      Read the article - lots of information for you there!

  • Comment posted by Dougalsnout, today at 13:06

    10 goals in 34 games = £72m
    #manutdmaths 🤣

    • Reply posted by hmm, today at 13:13

      hmm replied:
      he will get 12 goals in 90 games in his entire man u career then get sold to Saudi for 100m

  • Comment posted by Firebrigade, today at 12:49

    What's going on? Same stories over few weeks. Show something new or leave the old news on

