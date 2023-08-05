Close menu

Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United complete £72m signing from Atalanta

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments30

Breaking news

Manchester United have completed the £72m signing of Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Serie A side in 2022 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season, moves to Old Trafford on a five-year deal.

"It is no secret I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy," Hojlund said.

"I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player."

He is United manager Erik ten Hag's third summer signing after Mason Mount joined from Chelsea for £55m and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana arrived for £47.2m.

Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain were also reportedly interested in Hojlund as a potential replacement for France captain Kylian Mbappe, whose immediate future is unclear.

"I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith the club has shown in me," Hojlund added.

"It is still early in my career, but I know I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

"Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world.

"Under his guidance and support I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new teammates at this special club."

Hojlund began his senior career at Copenhagen, making his Danish Superliga debut aged 17 in 2020 before switching to Austrian side Sturm Graz two years later.

He spent only six months in the Austrian Bundesliga after joining Sturm in January 2022 but scored a goal every other game, finding the net nine times in 17 starts.

That impressive form led to his move to Atalanta for a reported £15m, 10 times what Sturm Graz had paid for him.

He made his international debut in 2022 and has scored six goals in six games in qualifying for Euro 2024.

"Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent; he possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him among the best players in the world for his age group," said Manchester United football director John Murtough.

"Throughout the summer we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets. This will ensure Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success."

United face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in their opening 2023-24 Premier League fixture on Monday, 14 August at 20:00 BST.

More to follow.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Northern Lights, today at 12:44

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by larry, today at 12:44

    Panic

  • Comment posted by JarlStreamus, today at 12:44

    18 league goals in 50 games all in farmers leagues and BBC United is comparing him to Haaland, lol.

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 12:43

    Good job Utd have signed him. Gives the BBC a proper reason to have a HYS on Utd for a change.

  • Comment posted by Polly8122, today at 12:43

    Good luck to the young man. I hope he gets a chance to take his time and develop his game.

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 12:43

    Desperate signing. Because he’s got blonde hair and is Scandinavian 🤣

  • Comment posted by Nolte 2023, today at 12:43

    Not as high profile as you would expect, gonna be a lot of pressure on the young man.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 12:43

    Oh, look Man United top of the webpage again! anybody would think they were the treble winners the amount of coverage they get!

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 12:42

    Oh dear.

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 12:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Zebedee Bojangles, today at 12:42

    Welcome to the biggest and most famous club in the world Rasmus.

  • Comment posted by drpepperisgod, today at 12:42

    "nice striker"
    whatever
    "bit like mine"

  • Comment posted by Alex Clemence, today at 12:42

    Yeah, there is no way this isn’t going to end in tears.

  • Comment posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 12:42

    Many will say he's over priced but Utd are paying for potential. If he turns out to be the player people think he can be, that £72m will look like a bargain.

  • Comment posted by james, today at 12:42

    ... and another one making his childhood dream come true.

  • Comment posted by TheDrunkenPumpkin, today at 12:42

    Good bit of business by Atalanta. Bought him for peanuts by comparison. They have a sound business model. Buy a player. Develop them. Get them working in their system. Sell them for a huge profit. Then get someone else in and do the same. Rinse and repeat. Plus their academy is top notch

    • Reply posted by Zebedee Bojangles, today at 12:43

      Zebedee Bojangles replied:
      Be honest you know jack all about Atalanta.

  • Comment posted by Romain, today at 12:42

    Welcome to Old Trafford!

  • Comment posted by RedForever, today at 12:41

    And this is news worthy of an HYS. Give me strength !!

    • Reply posted by FrostyBoy, today at 12:43

      FrostyBoy replied:
      Worthy of a comment from you though

  • Comment posted by Olly, today at 12:41

    It’s man United bias, how many stories on the same thing, he’s rubbish, complain here…rinse and repeat. There’ll be some angry people on this thread for sure…

  • Comment posted by Scouselove, today at 12:41

    How's this breaking news. Still good for the club I guess.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport