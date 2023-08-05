Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have completed the £72m signing of Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Serie A side in 2022 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season, moves to Old Trafford on a five-year deal.

"It is no secret I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy," Hojlund said.

"I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player."

He is United manager Erik ten Hag's third summer signing after Mason Mount joined from Chelsea for £55m and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana arrived for £47.2m.

Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain were also reportedly interested in Hojlund as a potential replacement for France captain Kylian Mbappe, whose immediate future is unclear.

"I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith the club has shown in me," Hojlund added.

"It is still early in my career, but I know I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

"Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world.

"Under his guidance and support I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new teammates at this special club."

Hojlund began his senior career at Copenhagen, making his Danish Superliga debut aged 17 in 2020 before switching to Austrian side Sturm Graz two years later.

He spent only six months in the Austrian Bundesliga after joining Sturm in January 2022 but scored a goal every other game, finding the net nine times in 17 starts.

That impressive form led to his move to Atalanta for a reported £15m, 10 times what Sturm Graz had paid for him.

He made his international debut in 2022 and has scored six goals in six games in qualifying for Euro 2024.

"Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent; he possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him among the best players in the world for his age group," said Manchester United football director John Murtough.

"Throughout the summer we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets. This will ensure Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success."

United face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in their opening 2023-24 Premier League fixture on Monday, 14 August at 20:00 BST.

