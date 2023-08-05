Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Matt Smith (right) was out of favour under MK Dons manager Graham Alexander

Wales midfielder Matt Smith has signed for St Johnstone from MK Dons on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who has 19 caps, played 33 times for the side relegated last season from League One after leaving Manchester City for an undisclosed fee in January 2022.

But more than half of those have come from the bench and his appearances have been more limited after Graham Alexander replaced Liam Manning as manager.

"I am delighted, everything happened quite quickly but I am delighted to be here and I can't wait to get going," Smith told SaintsTV.

"This is a new experience for me, you hear so much about Scottish football and how passionate the fans are, that is something I wanted to experience."

Redditch-born Smith came through City's youth ranks without breaking into the first team.

He had loan spells with Twente, Queens Park Rangers, Charlton Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City before joining MK Dons.