Matt Smith: St Johnstone sign MK Dons' Wales midfielder on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone
Wales midfielder Matt Smith has signed for St Johnstone from MK Dons on a two-year deal.
The 23-year-old, who has 19 caps, played 33 times for the side relegated last season from League One after leaving Manchester City for an undisclosed fee in January 2022.
But more than half of those have come from the bench and his appearances have been more limited after Graham Alexander replaced Liam Manning as manager.
"I am delighted, everything happened quite quickly but I am delighted to be here and I can't wait to get going," Smith told SaintsTV.
"This is a new experience for me, you hear so much about Scottish football and how passionate the fans are, that is something I wanted to experience."
Redditch-born Smith came through City's youth ranks without breaking into the first team.
He had loan spells with Twente, Queens Park Rangers, Charlton Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City before joining MK Dons.
- Visit our St Johnstone page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get St Johnstone news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of St Johnstone is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything St Johnstone - go straight to all the best content