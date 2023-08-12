Queen's Park v Arbroath

Queen's ParkQueen's Park15:00ArbroathArbroath
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Morton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Dunfermline
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Queen's Park
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Partick Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Raith Rovers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|7
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|8
|Inverness CT
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|9
|Ayr
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|10
|Arbroath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
Trepidation and stress will be running themes as Scotland's World Cup preparations intensify, writes Tom English.
Sportscene pundits Charlie Mulgrew and Neil McCann look at Celtic's change in style under Brendan Rodgers. (UK only)
Find out your club's full fixture list for the 2023-24 season in the Scottish Professional Football League.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland