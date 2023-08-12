Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Saka has been involved in 18 goals in home 24 appearances Arsenal since the start of last season (11 goals, 7 assists)

Bukayo Saka's superb first-half strike helped Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend.

The 21-year-old England forward added to Eddie Nketiah's 26th minute opener with a curling effort from outside the area that nestled itself into the top left corner of the Forest net, well past the reach of former Gunners keeper Matt Turner.

But last season's Premier League runners-up had to survive a late charge by Forest after substitute Taiwo Awoniyi clawed a goal back in the 83rd minute.

The game had been delayed by 30 minutes because of an e-ticketing system issue that meant the majority of fans were still outside Emirates Stadium at the scheduled kick-off time of 12:30 BST.

When play did eventually get underway, it was Nottingham Forest with the first clear-cut chance when Brennan Johnson was put through on goal against Aaron Ramsdale, but the Wales forward lofted his shot high and wide when the Arsenal goalkeeper rushed off his mark.

That was to be a rare attacking threat from the visitors as Arsenal created the majority of chances until Awoniyi helped the visitors roar to life and create a tense finish.

Arsenal off to perfect start

After a disappointing end to last season, Arsenal's opening weekend win helps them gather more momentum to add to their Community Shield win over Manchester City at Wembley last weekend.

The Gunners led the Premier League for 248 days last season but their challenge fell apart in the closing stages as City overtook them to claim the title as part of a Treble, along with the Champions League and FA Cup.

Arsenal's big summer signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all started again for Mikel Arteta, having made their competitive debuts in the Community Shield, but it was Gabriel Martinelli who looked the liveliest in the opening stages.

The Brazilian winger darted in and out of the Forest defence to create the goalscoring opportunity for Nketiah, who netted his first goal since January when his shot took the slightest of deflections off Joe Worrall to send Turner the wrong way.

Eight minutes later, Saka's quality shone through when he received the ball on the edge of the penalty area, cut inside and fired home Arsenal's second.

However, Arsenal's afternoon was marred when Timber, signed from Ajax for £34m last month, limped off the pitch and was replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu in the 50th minute with what appeared to be a calf injury.

Rice, a £100m signing from West Ham, was effective in the Arsenal midfield and came close on a couple of occasions to adding a third for the home side, but his best effort, a 20-yard strike, was pushed on to the post by Turner's fingertip save.

Forest charge too late for impressive comeback

Before kick-off Forest manager Steve Cooper said he was still in the process of putting his team together, and it certainly looked that way in north London.

The visitors started with their top scorer from last season, Awoniyi, on the bench with doubts over his recovery from an ankle injury, but apart from Johnson's opening opportunity, chances were lacking and Forest had yet to have an attempt on target when the Nigeria striker was substituted on in the 71st minute.

But Awoniyi proved to be the spark Forest were missing, opening their account for the season when he fired home fellow substitute Anthony Elanga's square pass across the face of Arsenal's goal.

Despite the seven minutes of injury time added on, Cooper's side failed to break down Arsenal's possession to add a second with Morgan Gibbs-White coming closest, but shooting over while stretching.

Player of the match Elanga Anthony Elanga with an average of 7.41 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Nottm Forest Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Arsenal Avg Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 7.34 Squad number 11 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 7.28 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 6.92 Squad number 14 Player name Nketiah Average rating 6.84 Squad number 2 Player name Saliba Average rating 6.62 Squad number 1 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 6.32 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 6.30 Squad number 12 Player name Timber Average rating 6.30 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 6.20 Squad number 19 Player name Trossard Average rating 6.10 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 5.99 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 5.95 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 5.90 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 5.69 Nottingham Forest Avg Squad number 21 Player name Elanga Average rating 7.41 Squad number 9 Player name Awoniyi Average rating 7.13 Squad number 7 Player name N Williams Average rating 6.33 Squad number 8 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 5.93 Squad number 20 Player name Johnson Average rating 5.82 Squad number 11 Player name Wood Average rating 5.79 Squad number 1 Player name Turner Average rating 5.78 Squad number 10 Player name Gibbs-White Average rating 5.75 Squad number 26 Player name McKenna Average rating 5.73 Squad number 28 Player name Danilo Average rating 5.63 Squad number 43 Player name Aina Average rating 5.62 Squad number 30 Player name Boly Average rating 5.58 Squad number 22 Player name Yates Average rating 5.58 Squad number 24 Player name Aurier Average rating 5.56 Squad number 4 Player name Worrall Average rating 5.53 Squad number 5 Player name Mangala Average rating 5.51

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 1 Ramsdale 5 Partey 4 White 2 Saliba 12 Timber 8 Ødegaard 41 Rice 29 Havertz 7 Saka 14 Nketiah 11 Martinelli 1 Ramsdale

5 Partey

4 White Booked at 90mins

2 Saliba

12 Timber Booked at 45mins Substituted for Tomiyasu at 50' minutes

8 Ødegaard

41 Rice

29 Havertz

7 Saka

14 Nketiah Substituted for Trossard at 73' minutes

11 Martinelli Substituted for Gabriel at 86' minutes Substitutes 6 Gabriel

10 Smith Rowe

15 Kiwior

18 Tomiyasu

19 Trossard

20 Jorginho

21 Fábio Vieira

24 Nelson

31 Hein Nottm Forest Formation 3-4-3 1 Turner 30 Boly 4 Worrall 26 McKenna 24 Aurier 22 Yates 5 Mangala 43 Aina 28 Danilo 20 Johnson 10 Gibbs-White 1 Turner

30 Boly

4 Worrall Substituted for Wood at 90' minutes

26 McKenna

24 Aurier

22 Yates

5 Mangala Booked at 81mins Substituted for Kouyaté at 90' minutes

43 Aina Booked at 28mins Substituted for N Williams at 72' minutes

28 Danilo Substituted for Awoniyi at 71' minutes

20 Johnson Substituted for Elanga at 80' minutes

10 Gibbs-White Substitutes 7 N Williams

8 Kouyaté

9 Awoniyi

11 Wood

19 Niakhaté

21 Elanga

23 Freuler

32 O'Brien

