TEAM NEWS

Arsenal could name the same team that began the Community Shield win, with record signing Declan Rice set to play his first league game for the club.

Summer signings Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber should likewise feature but forward Gabriel Jesus is ruled out as he recovers from minor knee surgery.

Nottingham Forest may hand a debut to former Gunners goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Last season's top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi is back in training but is struggling to recover from an ankle injury.

Anthony Elanga could make his first Forest appearance after moving from Manchester United for £15m this summer.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in 12 home games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, winning eight and drawing four, including two 5-0 victories at the Emirates.

Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 at home last season to seal Premier League survival and are seeking consecutive wins over the Gunners for the first time since September 1978 under Brian Clough.

Forest's last away victory against Arsenal was a 3-1 top-flight triumph at Highbury in March 1989.

Arsenal

Arsenal spent 248 days on top of the Premier League last season, a record for a team that failed to lift the title.

The north London club earned 26 Premier League victories in 2022-23, equalling the club record for a season, set in 2001-02 and matched in 2003-04.

The Gunners have lost their opening Premier League game in four of the last six seasons when starting the season at home, winning the other two.

Mikel Arteta's side kept just four top-flight clean sheets at home last season, although one came in the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in October.

Gabriel Martinelli has scored three times in his two home games against Forest in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest