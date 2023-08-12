Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pedro scored 24 goals in 109 appearances for Watford

Luton's first match back in the top flight for 31 years ended in heavy defeat as Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra marked their debuts with a goal each in a comfortable Brighton win.

Solly March headed in after 35 minutes before Pedro, signed for a club-record fee around £30m from Watford, scored a second-half penalty following a foul by Luton captain Tom Lockyer.

The Hatters pulled a goal back with nine minutes remaining when last season's top scorer Carlton Morris converted another penalty - awarded for handball against Lewis Dunk - but 21-year-old Ivorian Adingra sealed the Seagulls' win by slotting home after a bad mistake from Luton's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Eighteen-year-old Ireland international Evan Ferguson then tapped in Pervis Estupinan's cross in stoppage time to cap an impressive start to the campaign for the home side.

The Hatters had acquitted themselves well in their first Premier League outing - their last match in the top flight came in 1992 before Premier League rebrand - but Brighton were worthy winners.

Pedro, 21, should have opened the scoring after five minutes but scuffed a gilt-edged chance wide from eight yards.

The Seagulls, who left midfielder Moises Caicedo out of their squad amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, also hit the post three times.

Seagulls not deterred by disruption

Brighton's summer has been dominated by outgoings, with midfielder Alexis Mac Allister having left for Liverpool, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez departed to Chelsea, and Ecuador international Caicedo seemingly also on his way to either Anfield or Stamford Bridge.

Although this may only be one win, and against newly-promoted opposition, the start made by Roberto De Zerbi's side suggested that they can cope with significant losses again, as they have done in recent seasons.

Brighton have built their success since earning promotion in 2017 on superb recruitment, allowing them to seamlessly replace those they sell, and the contributions made by Pedro and Adingra indicated the club may have struck gold again.

Pedro made a wasteful start but threatened regularly in the second half before deservedly getting his goal when he scored a soft penalty that was awarded to him after Lockyer put his arm across the Brazilian in the box.

Winger Adingra was signed in the summer of 2022 and after an impressive loan spell at Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise, also part-owned by Brighton chairman Tony Bloom, caught the eye in pre-season and was lively after replacing March in the 74th minute here.

Despite the outgoings, Brighton still have a dependable core, only added to by the arrival of the experienced and versatile James Milner who made a solid debut at right-back.

March, who came through the academy and has now played 276 times for the Seagulls, was a threat throughout while Ferguson's goal gives him the perfect start as he attempts to build on a debut season that included finding the net six times.

Tougher tests will come but this was an impressive start.

Mistakes cost Luton

Luton have taken a measured approach since securing their top flight status.

Six new signings were handed debuts on the south coast - goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, wing-backs Ryan Giles and Issa Kabore, midfielder Tahith Chong, centre-back Mads Andersen and striker Jacob Brown - but their summer spending has totalled just £17m.

There were reasons to be positive for the Hatters. Their direct approach meant Brighton were threatened by crosses into the box and centre-forward Morris had forced a good save from Jason Steele before his spot-kick goal.

But, though it may be cliché to say it, at Premier League level their mistakes will likely be punished.

Amari'i Bell was caught under the ball when March headed in Kaoru Mitoma's cross and Mpanzu gifted Adingra his goal when trying to play out from his own box.

Midfielder Mpanzu has been with Luton since their time outside the Football League, which came as recently as 2014, and in playing at Amex Stadium he became the first player to feature for the same club in each of England's top five leagues.

The Luton players were still warmly applauded by their vociferous travelling support at the final whistle.

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team

Player of the match Gilmour Billy Gilmour with an average of 8.15 Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

Luton Luton Town Luton Town Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 11 Player name Gilmour Average rating 8.15 Squad number 28 Player name Ferguson Average rating 8.07 Squad number 24 Player name Adingra Average rating 7.51 Squad number 9 Player name João Pedro Average rating 7.49 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 7.49 Squad number 10 Player name Enciso Average rating 7.47 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 7.36 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 7.28 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 7.25 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 7.08 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 7.00 Squad number 6 Player name Milner Average rating 6.99 Squad number 29 Player name van Hecke Average rating 6.87 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 6.74 Squad number 8 Player name Dahoud Average rating 6.73 Squad number 23 Player name Steele Average rating 6.61 Luton Town Avg Squad number 9 Player name Morris Average rating 6.59 Squad number 4 Player name Lockyer Average rating 6.57 Squad number 19 Player name Brown Average rating 6.55 Squad number 26 Player name Giles Average rating 6.45 Squad number 13 Player name Nakamba Average rating 6.39 Squad number 29 Player name Bell Average rating 6.39 Squad number 12 Player name Kaboré Average rating 6.36 Squad number 14 Player name Chong Average rating 6.35 Squad number 5 Player name Andersen Average rating 6.34 Squad number 17 Player name Mpanzu Average rating 6.32 Squad number 11 Player name Adebayo Average rating 6.22 Squad number 7 Player name Ogbene Average rating 6.17 Squad number 45 Player name Doughty Average rating 6.13 Squad number 24 Player name Kaminski Average rating 6.13 Squad number 8 Player name Berry Average rating 5.34 Squad number 10 Player name Woodrow Average rating 5.33

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 23 Steele 6 Milner 29 van Hecke 5 Dunk 30 Estupiñán 13 Groß 8 Dahoud 7 March 9 João Pedro 22 Mitoma 18 Welbeck 23 Steele

6 Milner Substituted for Veltman at 79' minutes

29 van Hecke

5 Dunk

30 Estupiñán Booked at 7mins

13 Groß

8 Dahoud Substituted for Gilmour at 74' minutes

7 March Substituted for Adingra at 74' minutes

9 João Pedro Substituted for Enciso at 88' minutes

22 Mitoma Booked at 43mins

18 Welbeck Substituted for Ferguson at 78' minutes Substitutes 1 Verbruggen

3 dos Santos de Paulo

10 Enciso

11 Gilmour

17 Alzate

24 Adingra

28 Ferguson

34 Veltman

40 Buonanotte Luton Formation 3-5-2 24 Kaminski 5 Andersen 4 Lockyer 29 Bell 12 Kaboré 17 Mpanzu 13 Nakamba 14 Chong 26 Giles 9 Morris 11 Adebayo 24 Kaminski

5 Andersen Booked at 51mins Substituted for Ogbene at 76' minutes

4 Lockyer

29 Bell

12 Kaboré Booked at 59mins Substituted for Doughty at 64' minutes

17 Mpanzu Substituted for Woodrow at 88' minutes

13 Nakamba

14 Chong Substituted for Berry at 88' minutes

26 Giles

9 Morris

11 Adebayo Substituted for Brown at 64' minutes Substitutes 1 Shea

7 Ogbene

8 Berry

10 Woodrow

19 Brown

21 McAtee

22 Campbell

40 Francis-Clarke

45 Doughty Referee: David Coote Attendance: 31,872 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Luton Town 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Luton Town 1. goal Goal! Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Luton Town 1. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. Post update Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow following a corner. Post update Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jason Steele. Post update Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow with a headed pass. Post update Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Jacob Brown (Luton Town). Post update Offside, Luton Town. Tom Lockyer tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jacob Brown. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski. Post update Attempt saved. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Julio Enciso replaces João Pedro. Substitution Substitution, Luton Town. Cauley Woodrow replaces Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. Substitution Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Tahith Chong. Post update Foul by Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß. Post update Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. goal Goal! Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Luton Town 1. Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward