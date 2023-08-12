Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion4LutonLuton Town1

Brighton 4-1 Luton: Brighton: Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra score in comfortable win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments155

Joao Pedro converts penalty
Pedro scored 24 goals in 109 appearances for Watford

Luton's first match back in the top flight for 31 years ended in heavy defeat as Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra marked their debuts with a goal each in a comfortable Brighton win.

Solly March headed in after 35 minutes before Pedro, signed for a club-record fee around £30m from Watford, scored a second-half penalty following a foul by Luton captain Tom Lockyer.

The Hatters pulled a goal back with nine minutes remaining when last season's top scorer Carlton Morris converted another penalty - awarded for handball against Lewis Dunk - but 21-year-old Ivorian Adingra sealed the Seagulls' win by slotting home after a bad mistake from Luton's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Eighteen-year-old Ireland international Evan Ferguson then tapped in Pervis Estupinan's cross in stoppage time to cap an impressive start to the campaign for the home side.

The Hatters had acquitted themselves well in their first Premier League outing - their last match in the top flight came in 1992 before Premier League rebrand - but Brighton were worthy winners.

Pedro, 21, should have opened the scoring after five minutes but scuffed a gilt-edged chance wide from eight yards.

The Seagulls, who left midfielder Moises Caicedo out of their squad amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, also hit the post three times.

Seagulls not deterred by disruption

Brighton's summer has been dominated by outgoings, with midfielder Alexis Mac Allister having left for Liverpool, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez departed to Chelsea, and Ecuador international Caicedo seemingly also on his way to either Anfield or Stamford Bridge.

Although this may only be one win, and against newly-promoted opposition, the start made by Roberto De Zerbi's side suggested that they can cope with significant losses again, as they have done in recent seasons.

Brighton have built their success since earning promotion in 2017 on superb recruitment, allowing them to seamlessly replace those they sell, and the contributions made by Pedro and Adingra indicated the club may have struck gold again.

Pedro made a wasteful start but threatened regularly in the second half before deservedly getting his goal when he scored a soft penalty that was awarded to him after Lockyer put his arm across the Brazilian in the box.

Winger Adingra was signed in the summer of 2022 and after an impressive loan spell at Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise, also part-owned by Brighton chairman Tony Bloom, caught the eye in pre-season and was lively after replacing March in the 74th minute here.

Despite the outgoings, Brighton still have a dependable core, only added to by the arrival of the experienced and versatile James Milner who made a solid debut at right-back.

March, who came through the academy and has now played 276 times for the Seagulls, was a threat throughout while Ferguson's goal gives him the perfect start as he attempts to build on a debut season that included finding the net six times.

Tougher tests will come but this was an impressive start.

Mistakes cost Luton

Luton have taken a measured approach since securing their top flight status.

Six new signings were handed debuts on the south coast - goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, wing-backs Ryan Giles and Issa Kabore, midfielder Tahith Chong, centre-back Mads Andersen and striker Jacob Brown - but their summer spending has totalled just £17m.

There were reasons to be positive for the Hatters. Their direct approach meant Brighton were threatened by crosses into the box and centre-forward Morris had forced a good save from Jason Steele before his spot-kick goal.

But, though it may be cliché to say it, at Premier League level their mistakes will likely be punished.

Amari'i Bell was caught under the ball when March headed in Kaoru Mitoma's cross and Mpanzu gifted Adingra his goal when trying to play out from his own box.

Midfielder Mpanzu has been with Luton since their time outside the Football League, which came as recently as 2014, and in playing at Amex Stadium he became the first player to feature for the same club in each of England's top five leagues.

The Luton players were still warmly applauded by their vociferous travelling support at the final whistle.

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team

Player of the match

GilmourBilly Gilmour

with an average of 8.15

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number11Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    8.15

  2. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    8.07

  3. Squad number24Player nameAdingra
    Average rating

    7.51

  4. Squad number9Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    7.49

  5. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    7.49

  6. Squad number10Player nameEnciso
    Average rating

    7.47

  7. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    7.36

  8. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.28

  9. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    7.25

  10. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.08

  11. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.00

  12. Squad number6Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    6.99

  13. Squad number29Player namevan Hecke
    Average rating

    6.87

  14. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.74

  15. Squad number8Player nameDahoud
    Average rating

    6.73

  16. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    6.61

Luton Town

  1. Squad number9Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    6.59

  2. Squad number4Player nameLockyer
    Average rating

    6.57

  3. Squad number19Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.55

  4. Squad number26Player nameGiles
    Average rating

    6.45

  5. Squad number13Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    6.39

  6. Squad number29Player nameBell
    Average rating

    6.39

  7. Squad number12Player nameKaboré
    Average rating

    6.36

  8. Squad number14Player nameChong
    Average rating

    6.35

  9. Squad number5Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.34

  10. Squad number17Player nameMpanzu
    Average rating

    6.32

  11. Squad number11Player nameAdebayo
    Average rating

    6.22

  12. Squad number7Player nameOgbene
    Average rating

    6.17

  13. Squad number45Player nameDoughty
    Average rating

    6.13

  14. Squad number24Player nameKaminski
    Average rating

    6.13

  15. Squad number8Player nameBerry
    Average rating

    5.34

  16. Squad number10Player nameWoodrow
    Average rating

    5.33

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 6MilnerSubstituted forVeltmanat 79'minutes
  • 29van Hecke
  • 5Dunk
  • 30EstupiñánBooked at 7mins
  • 13Groß
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forGilmourat 74'minutes
  • 7MarchSubstituted forAdingraat 74'minutes
  • 9João PedroSubstituted forEncisoat 88'minutes
  • 22MitomaBooked at 43mins
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forFergusonat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Verbruggen
  • 3dos Santos de Paulo
  • 10Enciso
  • 11Gilmour
  • 17Alzate
  • 24Adingra
  • 28Ferguson
  • 34Veltman
  • 40Buonanotte

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Kaminski
  • 5AndersenBooked at 51minsSubstituted forOgbeneat 76'minutes
  • 4Lockyer
  • 29Bell
  • 12KaboréBooked at 59minsSubstituted forDoughtyat 64'minutes
  • 17MpanzuSubstituted forWoodrowat 88'minutes
  • 13Nakamba
  • 14ChongSubstituted forBerryat 88'minutes
  • 26Giles
  • 9Morris
  • 11AdebayoSubstituted forBrownat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 7Ogbene
  • 8Berry
  • 10Woodrow
  • 19Brown
  • 21McAtee
  • 22Campbell
  • 40Francis-Clarke
  • 45Doughty
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
31,872

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home27
Away9
Shots on Target
Home12
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Luton Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Luton Town 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Luton Town 1. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jason Steele.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Brown (Luton Town).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Tom Lockyer tries a through ball, but Jacob Brown is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jacob Brown.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Julio Enciso replaces João Pedro.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Cauley Woodrow replaces Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Tahith Chong.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  17. Post update

    Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Pedro (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  19. Post update

    Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Luton Town 1. Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

156 comments

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 17:13

    3 points, 4 goals and £115 million.
    Just an average Brighton saturday...

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 17:22

      ajackson replied:
      Up there with Man City for the best run club in the league

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 17:12

    Top of the league, we're having a laugh.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:20

      Sport Report replied:
      While Man City and Arsenal scrap for the CL places

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 17:16

    Was at the game today as a Luton fan not a great start but have to take it on the chin we need to keep the ball better and not give it away or we will get cut apart could be a long season Brighton are a very good side

    • Reply posted by eastlondon1, today at 17:20

      eastlondon1 replied:
      It’s going to be a long nine months for Luton

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 17:13

    Doubt Luton will be too disheartened. Chances are Brighton are gonna do that to a few sides this year

    • Reply posted by eastlondon1, today at 17:14

      eastlondon1 replied:
      Lol you ain’t playing Luton every week…

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 17:12

    I think Roberto de Zerbi is the most underrated manager in the league.
    Well played Brighton.

    • Reply posted by KevinD, today at 17:15

      KevinD replied:
      After one game!

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 17:13

    Brilliant result without the key 2 in midfielders😁😁
    Fairplay luton, you gave it a go👍

  • Comment posted by rog, today at 17:13

    Well done seagulls.great team.great managing staff.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:13

    Fair play Brighton carry on where last season left off well done on a professional footballing display and 4 goals

  • Comment posted by Paul11, today at 17:29

    One swallow doth a summer not make but I’d rather an emphatic statement win like that than a dreary 0-0 opener. It looks like McA and Moises won’t make that big a dent in performances but it’s early days and we haven’t even begun our European tour yet. Let’s enjoy it, keep cool heads and block out all the noise from exuberant media thoes.

    • Reply posted by Morag the Cactus, today at 17:50

      Morag the Cactus replied:
      Because McA and Moises aren't as good as Liverpool think.....

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:19

    Brighton do the scouting and take the risks for the big clubs. But sooner or later all that money coming in will pay dividends.
    Crazy when they can make a profit on one player that is more than the stadium cost to build.

    • Reply posted by chilli , today at 17:31

      chilli replied:
      assuming it will be reinvested.

  • Comment posted by the idol, today at 17:15

    It’s ok upwards and onwards COME ON HATTERS chin up.

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 17:17

      korvintage64 replied:
      I suspect it'll be very long season ..................

  • Comment posted by click here, today at 17:18

    It would be kind to say that was Championship standard from Luton

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:07

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      They could've nicked a draw though? Brighton only put the game to bed right at the end.

  • Comment posted by Moniker, today at 17:23

    Bottom 3 sorting itself out early with Everton right in there from day 1 too

  • Comment posted by strawberry, today at 17:13

    Viva De Zerbe

  • Comment posted by click here, today at 17:23

    Brighton looking at the table 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 17:29

    Will be very surprised if Luton survive. They look the first to be on most people's choice of relegation teams.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:09

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      They’ll struggle no doubt, but that was just new season jitters. A lot of silly mistakes and naivety. They’ll settle and pose more of a challenge later on but it’s still going to be tough.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 17:32

    A game of attrition. Luton just don't have PL fitness. I fear by the time they get up up to speed, they'll be all but down.

  • Comment posted by Sport Report, today at 17:13

    Don't think that bottom 3 will change this season

    • Reply posted by JT of Worcestershire, today at 17:27

      JT of Worcestershire replied:
      Let's hope it does along with who is top or we have created a dull monster in the PL.