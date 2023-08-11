Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will be without Moises Caicedo after the club agreed a £111m fee with Liverpool for the midfielder.

New signings such as Joao Pedro, Mahmoud Dahoud and James Milner could make their Seagulls debuts.

Jakub Moder and Tariq Lamptey are absent through injury.

Luton's Jordan Clark and Daniel Potts miss out because both suffered ankle injuries in a pre-season friendly last weekend.

They join Reece Burke and Gabriel Osho on the sidelines, but recent recruit Mads Andersen should be available after sickness.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The last time the sides faced each other was in the southern section final of the 2008-09 Football League Trophy, while the most recent league meeting was in League One in 2007-08.

The only previous top-flight encounters came in the 1982-83 campaign, with Luton enjoying a 5-0 win at home and a 4-2 victory away.

Only six of the 56 league games between these clubs have been won by the away team, with three victories for each side.

Brighton

Brighton achieved their highest top-flight finish of sixth last season, despite not winning more than two league games in succession.

They also lost three of their six league games against newly promoted sides, which was as many as they suffered in their previous three campaigns combined. It was also as many losses as they recorded against the five teams that finished above them in the table.

Their tally of 72 top-flight goals in 2022-23 was 30 more than their previous best in a Premier League season.

James Milner could equal the record for appearing in 22 different Premier League seasons, held by Ryan Giggs.

Luton Town