Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar has recovered from a hamstring injury.

A similar issue will keep Joe Willock out until after September's international break but new recruits Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento could make their debuts.

Aston Villa's Emi Buendia injured his cruciate ligament in training this week and may be out for eight months.

He joins Leander Dendoncker, Jhon Duran, Alex Moreno, Jacob Ramsey and Bertrand Traore on the sidelines.

Summer signings Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Youri Tielemans await their Villa debuts.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa are aiming to secure consecutive Premier League wins over Newcastle for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign.

However, the Geordies are unbeaten in their 14 Premier League home games versus Villa since that season.

Newcastle have won 71 league matches against Villa, which is more than they have against any other opponent, while the Villans are level alongside Spurs as the opponents the Magpies beaten most often in the Premier League, claiming 24 victories.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's fourth-place finish last season was their best since 2002-03, while their points total of 71 was their highest in the Premier League since 2001-02.

The Magpies lost five top-flight matches last season, a joint low with champions Manchester City.

They have lost just four of their 33 home league matches under Eddie Howe, with those defeats coming against Liverpool (twice), Manchester City and Arsenal.

Newcastle are aiming to win their opening league fixture in consecutive campaigns for the first time since the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.

Callum Wilson has scored on the opening weekend in each of the last three seasons, and has netted 11 Premier League goals in the month of August since his competition debut in 2015 - only Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, with 15 goals and 14 respectively, have better records in this period.

Aston Villa