Bournemouth could hand debuts to a host of new signings, including full-backs Max Aarons and Milos Kerkez.

Midfielder Alex Scott arrives from Bristol City with a knee injury and will join Ryan Fredericks, Lloyd Kelly and Marcus Tavernier on the sidelines.

West Ham manager David Moyes has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez has declared himself ready for the season opener and the £32m signing could make his debut on the south coast.

Head-to-head

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola played for Athletic Club in a 1-1 draw against David Moyes' Real Sociedad side in La Liga in April 2015.

West Ham are unbeaten in the Premier League against Bournemouth under David Moyes, winning three games and drawing two.

Bournemouth have lost their past three top-flight games versus West Ham without scoring.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth begin their campaign at home for the sixth successive season - they've won three and drawn two of those matches, including a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa last term.

The Cherries lost their final four Premier League games last season and have suffered 12 top-flight defeats in 2023, more than any other side.

Andoni Iraola will be the 15th Spaniard to manage in the Premier League, including caretakers. Only three of the previous 14 lost their first game in charge.