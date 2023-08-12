Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren2DundeeDundee1

St Mirren 2-1 Dundee: Two first-half goals put St Mirren top

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Mikael Mandron's glanced header ended up being the winner
St Mirren made it two wins from two to go top of the Scottish Premiership after narrowly beating Dundee in Paisley.

An early own-goal from former Buddies captain Joe Shaughnessy gave the hosts the lead, before Zach Robinson missed a penalty that would have drawn the visitors level.

Mikael Mandron, the man who conceded the penalty, made amends when he glanced in from a corner on the stroke of half-time to give Stephen Robinson's side a well-deserved cushion.

The introduction of Scott Tiffoney almost turned the game around, but he could only set up one solitary goal - crossing for Josh Mulligan to bundle in.

With Celtic, Hearts and Kilmarnock not playing until tomorrow, St Mirren will spend at least one night at the summit of Scotland's top flight.

Dundee looked fluid and dangerous in the opening day draw with Motherwell, but they struggled in far better conditions in Renfrewshire.

St Mirren dominated almost the entirety of the first-half, taking the lead after only seven minutes when Shaughnessy deflected past his own keeper - Trevor Carson, another man returning to his former employer.

Conor McMenamin was proving a handful on the right, and crashed a header off the crossbar when he connected to a Scott Tanser cross.

Dundee were gifted a penalty when Mandron hauled at Lee Ashcroft's jersey from an innocuous throw in, but Robinson could only drill his penalty at the feet of Zach Hemming.

Mandron's header was apt reward for a fantastic first-half showing, but Dundee came back strongly after the break - mainly when Tiffoney was introduced.

It wasn't enough though, and St Mirren very nearly had a third when Shaughnessy cleared off the line to deny Alex Greive. Did it cross the line? Colin Steven and VAR Nick Walsh didn't think so.

Player of the Match - Conor McMenamain (St Mirren)

A lively winger who St Mirren considered a coup when they signed him this summer. It's easy to see why.
Exciting St Mirren build on last season - analysis

Sophomore albums are always tricky, but Stephen Robinson is showing his side's top six-finish might not have been a one-hit wonder.

He was able to get the best out of Curtis Main last season, relying on the striker's physical attributes to create chances for his side. He's trying to do the same with Mandron - but now he has McMenamin to provide service to his target man.

They could do with a little more stability at the back. When Dundee threatened, the hosts looked liable to crumbling.

That might say more about the visitors' attacking strengths. Tiffoney, McCowan and Cameron are a good stable of wingers.

What they said

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson tells BBC Scotland: "I don't want it to be too exciting - I want it to be calmer than that! We dug in and won the game. We've been 2-0 up in both games. We're learning lessons all the time, we have to be more composed.

"I thought Zach Hemming was outstanding, dominated his box. We actually expected him to save the penalty because he's hard to beat in training. But we have to be more composed, we became a little nervous and panicky. It's a young side.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty: "There has to be a realisation that as a newly promoted team, this is a punishing league. When opportunities present themselves, you need to take them. We had golden opportunities to take a point from the game, possibly go on and win it. We never did that today.

"We need to realise we're good enough to play in this league. It's taking us too long to settle into these games. Once we go toe-to-toe, we show we're the better team. I was confident we'd go on to win that game at one point."

Player of the match

HemmingZach Hemming

with an average of 8.24

St Mirren

  1. Squad number1Player nameHemming
    Average rating

    8.24

  2. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    7.46

  3. Squad number10Player nameMcMenamin
    Average rating

    6.93

  4. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    6.90

  5. Squad number20Player nameOlusanya
    Average rating

    6.87

  6. Squad number2Player nameBolton
    Average rating

    6.79

  7. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    6.61

  8. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    6.48

  9. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.39

  10. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    6.39

  11. Squad number15Player nameBoyd-Munce
    Average rating

    6.32

  12. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    6.20

  13. Squad number9Player nameMandron
    Average rating

    6.04

  14. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.87

  15. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    5.75

Dundee

  1. Squad number7Player nameTiffoney
    Average rating

    6.82

  2. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.21

  3. Squad number20Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    5.86

  4. Squad number23Player nameBoateng
    Average rating

    5.71

  5. Squad number10Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    5.38

  6. Squad number14Player nameAshcroft
    Average rating

    5.32

  7. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    5.32

  8. Squad number5Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    5.20

  9. Squad number15Player nameMulligan
    Average rating

    5.19

  10. Squad number3Player nameBeck
    Average rating

    4.79

  11. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    4.79

  12. Squad number31Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    4.53

  13. Squad number9Player nameBakayoko
    Average rating

    4.46

  14. Squad number16Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    4.35

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1HemmingBooked at 76mins
  • 22Fraser
  • 13Gogic
  • 5Taylor
  • 23Strain
  • 17Baccus
  • 15Boyd-MunceSubstituted forBoltonat 68'minutes
  • 3Tanser
  • 10McMenaminSubstituted forFlynnat 87'minutes
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forGreiveat 71'minutes
  • 9MandronBooked at 34minsSubstituted forOlusanyaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bolton
  • 8Flynn
  • 18Dunne
  • 19Nahmani
  • 20Olusanya
  • 21Greive
  • 24Jamieson
  • 26Kenny
  • 27Urminsky

Dundee

Formation 3-5-2

  • 31Carson
  • 6McGheeSubstituted forKerrat 84'minutes
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 14AshcroftBooked at 90mins
  • 17McCowan
  • 15Mulligan
  • 10CameronSubstituted forTiffoneyat 57'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 23Boateng
  • 3BeckBooked at 87mins
  • 9Bakayoko
  • 16RobinsonSubstituted forRuddenat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 11Pineda
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Rudden
  • 22McCracken
  • 24Anderson
  • 45Graham
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
6,581

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee 1.

  3. Post update

    Josh Mulligan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Luke McCowan with a cross.

  6. Booking

    Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dundee).

  8. Post update

    Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Owen Beck (Dundee).

  10. Post update

    Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Conor McMenamin.

  12. Booking

    Owen Beck (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Scott Tiffoney (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Dundee) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Bakayoko.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Cammy Kerr replaces Jordan McGhee.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (Dundee).

  17. Post update

    Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by James Bolton.

