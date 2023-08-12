Match ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee 1.
St Mirren made it two wins from two to go top of the Scottish Premiership after narrowly beating Dundee in Paisley.
An early own-goal from former Buddies captain Joe Shaughnessy gave the hosts the lead, before Zach Robinson missed a penalty that would have drawn the visitors level.
Mikael Mandron, the man who conceded the penalty, made amends when he glanced in from a corner on the stroke of half-time to give Stephen Robinson's side a well-deserved cushion.
The introduction of Scott Tiffoney almost turned the game around, but he could only set up one solitary goal - crossing for Josh Mulligan to bundle in.
With Celtic, Hearts and Kilmarnock not playing until tomorrow, St Mirren will spend at least one night at the summit of Scotland's top flight.
Dundee looked fluid and dangerous in the opening day draw with Motherwell, but they struggled in far better conditions in Renfrewshire.
St Mirren dominated almost the entirety of the first-half, taking the lead after only seven minutes when Shaughnessy deflected past his own keeper - Trevor Carson, another man returning to his former employer.
Conor McMenamin was proving a handful on the right, and crashed a header off the crossbar when he connected to a Scott Tanser cross.
Dundee were gifted a penalty when Mandron hauled at Lee Ashcroft's jersey from an innocuous throw in, but Robinson could only drill his penalty at the feet of Zach Hemming.
Mandron's header was apt reward for a fantastic first-half showing, but Dundee came back strongly after the break - mainly when Tiffoney was introduced.
It wasn't enough though, and St Mirren very nearly had a third when Shaughnessy cleared off the line to deny Alex Greive. Did it cross the line? Colin Steven and VAR Nick Walsh didn't think so.
Player of the Match - Conor McMenamain (St Mirren)
Exciting St Mirren build on last season - analysis
Sophomore albums are always tricky, but Stephen Robinson is showing his side's top six-finish might not have been a one-hit wonder.
He was able to get the best out of Curtis Main last season, relying on the striker's physical attributes to create chances for his side. He's trying to do the same with Mandron - but now he has McMenamin to provide service to his target man.
They could do with a little more stability at the back. When Dundee threatened, the hosts looked liable to crumbling.
That might say more about the visitors' attacking strengths. Tiffoney, McCowan and Cameron are a good stable of wingers.
What they said
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson tells BBC Scotland: "I don't want it to be too exciting - I want it to be calmer than that! We dug in and won the game. We've been 2-0 up in both games. We're learning lessons all the time, we have to be more composed.
"I thought Zach Hemming was outstanding, dominated his box. We actually expected him to save the penalty because he's hard to beat in training. But we have to be more composed, we became a little nervous and panicky. It's a young side.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty: "There has to be a realisation that as a newly promoted team, this is a punishing league. When opportunities present themselves, you need to take them. We had golden opportunities to take a point from the game, possibly go on and win it. We never did that today.
"We need to realise we're good enough to play in this league. It's taking us too long to settle into these games. Once we go toe-to-toe, we show we're the better team. I was confident we'd go on to win that game at one point."
What's on?
St Mirren host Motherwell next Saturday in League Cup action, while Dundee won't play until August 26 when they face Hearts at Dens Park in the league (both 15:00 BST).
Player of the match
HemmingZach Hemming
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHemmingAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number21Player nameGreiveAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number10Player nameMcMenaminAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number8Player nameFlynnAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number20Player nameOlusanyaAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number2Player nameBoltonAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number23Player nameStrainAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number15Player nameBoyd-MunceAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number9Player nameMandronAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number17Player nameBaccusAverage rating
5.75
Dundee
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameTiffoneyAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number20Player nameRuddenAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number23Player nameBoatengAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number10Player nameCameronAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number14Player nameAshcroftAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number5Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number15Player nameMulliganAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number3Player nameBeckAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number31Player nameCarsonAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number9Player nameBakayokoAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number16Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
4.35
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1HemmingBooked at 76mins
- 22Fraser
- 13Gogic
- 5Taylor
- 23Strain
- 17Baccus
- 15Boyd-MunceSubstituted forBoltonat 68'minutes
- 3Tanser
- 10McMenaminSubstituted forFlynnat 87'minutes
- 11KiltieSubstituted forGreiveat 71'minutes
- 9MandronBooked at 34minsSubstituted forOlusanyaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bolton
- 8Flynn
- 18Dunne
- 19Nahmani
- 20Olusanya
- 21Greive
- 24Jamieson
- 26Kenny
- 27Urminsky
Dundee
Formation 3-5-2
- 31Carson
- 6McGheeSubstituted forKerrat 84'minutes
- 5Shaughnessy
- 14AshcroftBooked at 90mins
- 17McCowan
- 15Mulligan
- 10CameronSubstituted forTiffoneyat 57'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 23Boateng
- 3BeckBooked at 87mins
- 9Bakayoko
- 16RobinsonSubstituted forRuddenat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 2Kerr
- 7Tiffoney
- 11Pineda
- 19Robertson
- 20Rudden
- 22McCracken
- 24Anderson
- 45Graham
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 6,581
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, Dundee 1.
Post update
Josh Mulligan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Luke McCowan with a cross.
Booking
Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dundee).
Post update
Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Owen Beck (Dundee).
Post update
Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Conor McMenamin.
Booking
Owen Beck (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Scott Tiffoney (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Dundee) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Bakayoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Cammy Kerr replaces Jordan McGhee.
Post update
Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (Dundee).
Post update
Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Toyosi Olusanya (St. Mirren).
Post update
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by James Bolton.