Ross CountyRoss County2St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Ross County 2-0 St Johnstone: Staggies secure first league win

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County's Kyle Turner scores to make it 1-0

Ross County secured their first Scottish Premiership points of the season with an imposing and dominant win over struggling St Johnstone in Dingwall.

A composed Kyle Turner finish rolled under Dimitar Mitov to open the scoring before Connor Randall curled in a second.

The first came from a defensive mishap by Steven MacLean's side which allowed the summer signing to ghost in, while the second goal was a beautiful finish from the edge of the area.

The opening proceedings were dominated by County as a slew of headed chances were spurned by Josh Sims, Simon Murray, and new boy Ryan Leak.

St Johnstone almost took an unlikely lead, though, through a curling, powerful Daniel Phillips strike, but were soon lucky to still have a full contingent on the field as the already-booked Liam Gordon escaped clumsily clattering into Yan Dhanda.

The hosts picked up at the start of the second half exactly where they finished the first - in the ascendency.

Smart, fast-paced, purposeful passing got the hosts to the edge of the St Johnstone box in a flash before Simon Murray knocked the ball back to George Harmon, who eventually shifted it to Randall for that fine finish.

St Johnstone brought on youngster Taylor Steven in the second half and he added an attacking energy they had been sorely missing.

Two chances in quick succession almost got them a goal as his first narrowly crept over the bar after some cute touches around two defenders and the second squirmed past the post.

Player of the match - Jordan White

The Ross County forward (right) didn't get on the scoresheet but he was instrumental in a lot of his side's build-up play and linking the middle and final thirds

Flying County bypass sluggish Saints - Analysis

It was a thoroughly dominant showing from Malky Mackay's side and their game plan was evident from the off.

Dhanda, until his game was cut short through injury, was a constant threat drifting in from the right-hand side and Sims added an extra dimension in behind the two-pronged attack of White and Murray.

That front four, with Turner replacing Dhanda in the first half, were routinely linking up at speed on the break with swift passing moves often bypassing St Johnstone.

For MacLean's side, it's now two defeats from two and the goals still don't look like they will be flowing any time soon.

Youngster Steven is a must for their next outing as his attacking impetus added something they looked previously unable to conjure before his introduction.

Alarm bells are beginning to ring around Perth and they have to up the on-field tempo as soon as possible. They often looked like bystanders as County cut through them.

What they said

Ross County manager Ross County: "Three points [so early in the season], clean sheet, good goals, and created a lot of chances.

"Overall, really pleased today.

"I thought after half time they would have to come out and have a go and be a bit more carefree which they did, but once we win our second balls that allowed big gaps to open up on the counter.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean: "[We were] unacceptable, poor, didn't do our jobs properly, didn't win enough first and second balls.

"It wasn't as if it was a shape that caused us problems, it was just individually we didn't do our jobs.

"Poor goals to concede as well but to be honest we probably got away with it, we probably should have been a couple goals down before we lost the first one.

"Totally unacceptable performance from my team.

What's next

Ross County are away to Airdrieonians in League Cup action on Saturday 19 August (15:00 BST) while St Johnstone don't play again until they travel to Celtic on Saturday 26 August (15:00 BST)

Player of the match

RandallConnor Randall

with an average of 9.14

Ross County

  1. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    9.14

  2. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    7.92

  3. Squad number27Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    7.83

  4. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    7.63

  5. Squad number7Player nameTurner
    Average rating

    7.41

  6. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    6.81

  7. Squad number4Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.68

  8. Squad number42Player nameLeak
    Average rating

    6.62

  9. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    6.59

  10. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.50

  11. Squad number30Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.44

  12. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    6.33

  13. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    6.20

  14. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    6.00

  15. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    5.70

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number1Player nameMitov
    Average rating

    5.14

  2. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    4.94

  3. Squad number33Player nameSteven
    Average rating

    4.33

  4. Squad number15Player nameKucheryavyi
    Average rating

    3.96

  5. Squad number11Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    3.87

  6. Squad number25Player nameBallantyne
    Average rating

    3.79

  7. Squad number5Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    3.75

  8. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    3.74

  9. Squad number22Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    3.73

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcClelland
    Average rating

    3.73

  11. Squad number16Player nameJephcott
    Average rating

    3.68

  12. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    3.42

  13. Squad number17Player nameOlufunwa
    Average rating

    3.33

  14. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    3.09

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 4Brown
  • 5Baldwin
  • 42LeakBooked at 69mins
  • 16Harmon
  • 10DhandaSubstituted forTurnerat 34'minutes
  • 2Randall
  • 14LoturiSubstituted forTillsonat 72'minutes
  • 11SimsSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
  • 26WhiteBooked at 55mins
  • 15MurraySubstituted forBrophyat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Turner
  • 12Sheaf
  • 17Henderson
  • 21Munro
  • 22Tillson
  • 25Samuel
  • 27Brophy
  • 30Smith
  • 43Reid

St Johnstone

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 17OlufunwaSubstituted forJephcottat 45'minutes
  • 18McClelland
  • 6GordonBooked at 16mins
  • 4Considine
  • 5McGowan
  • 34Phillips
  • 22SmithSubstituted forKucheryavyiat 59'minutes
  • 25BallantyneSubstituted forStevenat 59'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 11Carey
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 15Kucheryavyi
  • 16Jephcott
  • 28Ferguson
  • 31Richards
  • 32Parker
  • 33Steven
  • 42McCrystal
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
4,157

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home19
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).

  4. Post update

    Ryan Leak (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Turner with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Sam McClelland.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Turner with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Andy Considine.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Leak (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Booking

    Taylor Steven (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Steven (St. Johnstone).

  12. Post update

    James Brown (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Max Kucheryavyi (St. Johnstone).

  14. Post update

    Connor Randall (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Max Kucheryavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by James Brown (Ross County).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eamonn Brophy (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Tillson.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Dimitar Mitov.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Ross County) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Tillson.

