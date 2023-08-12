Match ends, Ross County 2, St. Johnstone 0.
Ross County secured their first Scottish Premiership points of the season with an imposing and dominant win over struggling St Johnstone in Dingwall.
A composed Kyle Turner finish rolled under Dimitar Mitov to open the scoring before Connor Randall curled in a second.
The first came from a defensive mishap by Steven MacLean's side which allowed the summer signing to ghost in, while the second goal was a beautiful finish from the edge of the area.
The opening proceedings were dominated by County as a slew of headed chances were spurned by Josh Sims, Simon Murray, and new boy Ryan Leak.
St Johnstone almost took an unlikely lead, though, through a curling, powerful Daniel Phillips strike, but were soon lucky to still have a full contingent on the field as the already-booked Liam Gordon escaped clumsily clattering into Yan Dhanda.
The hosts picked up at the start of the second half exactly where they finished the first - in the ascendency.
Smart, fast-paced, purposeful passing got the hosts to the edge of the St Johnstone box in a flash before Simon Murray knocked the ball back to George Harmon, who eventually shifted it to Randall for that fine finish.
St Johnstone brought on youngster Taylor Steven in the second half and he added an attacking energy they had been sorely missing.
Two chances in quick succession almost got them a goal as his first narrowly crept over the bar after some cute touches around two defenders and the second squirmed past the post.
Flying County bypass sluggish Saints - Analysis
It was a thoroughly dominant showing from Malky Mackay's side and their game plan was evident from the off.
Dhanda, until his game was cut short through injury, was a constant threat drifting in from the right-hand side and Sims added an extra dimension in behind the two-pronged attack of White and Murray.
That front four, with Turner replacing Dhanda in the first half, were routinely linking up at speed on the break with swift passing moves often bypassing St Johnstone.
For MacLean's side, it's now two defeats from two and the goals still don't look like they will be flowing any time soon.
Youngster Steven is a must for their next outing as his attacking impetus added something they looked previously unable to conjure before his introduction.
Alarm bells are beginning to ring around Perth and they have to up the on-field tempo as soon as possible. They often looked like bystanders as County cut through them.
What they said
Ross County manager Ross County: "Three points [so early in the season], clean sheet, good goals, and created a lot of chances.
"Overall, really pleased today.
"I thought after half time they would have to come out and have a go and be a bit more carefree which they did, but once we win our second balls that allowed big gaps to open up on the counter.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean: "[We were] unacceptable, poor, didn't do our jobs properly, didn't win enough first and second balls.
"It wasn't as if it was a shape that caused us problems, it was just individually we didn't do our jobs.
"Poor goals to concede as well but to be honest we probably got away with it, we probably should have been a couple goals down before we lost the first one.
"Totally unacceptable performance from my team.
What's next
Ross County are away to Airdrieonians in League Cup action on Saturday 19 August (15:00 BST) while St Johnstone don't play again until they travel to Celtic on Saturday 26 August (15:00 BST)
