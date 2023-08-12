Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers4LivingstonLivingston0

Late burst gives Rangers big win over Livingston

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Kieran Dowell scores for Rangers against Livingston
Kieran Dowell scored the pick of Rangers' goals in 90th minute

Three late goals gave Rangers a comfortable win over Livingston and their first three Scottish Premiership points of the campaign.

Sam Lammers struck on the rebound early on after Todd Cantwell's cross had been pushed away by Shamal George.

Andrew Shinnie twice tested goalkeeper Jack Butland as Livingston pressed for parity after the break.

But Danilo's tidy header from a Borna Barisic cross, Abdallah Sima's close-range finish and Kieran Dowell's stunning strike meant four players in total got their first Rangers goals.

Lammers came into the game having missed an excellent chance to put Rangers three up during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Servette but atoned for that with his opener and Jose Cifuentes thought he too had a first Rangers goal at a corner. The Ecuadorian went for a header, got the break of the ball and slammed home but VAR ruled the effort out for handball against the midfielder.

Cyriel Dessers headed over in the first half and had an effort deflected over in the second, with Danilo drawing a save from Shamal George in another Rangers attack.

The two Shinnie chances - a deflected shot at a corner and another low effort from the left - gave Livi hope and home boss Michael Beale sent on Rabbi Matondo and Abdallah Sima for Lammers and Dessers, meaning Danilo moved to a more familiar central striking role.

Matondo set up Sima, who was denied by George and then Danilo got his moment with a downward header. Sima forced home at a corner after Danilo had hit the post and Dowell swept past George at the end of an enterprising Matondo run.

Player of the match - Jose Cifuentes

Jose Cifuentes nets for Rangers but the goal is disallowed because handball
Though unable to mark his Rangers debut with a goal, Jose Cifuentes can reflect on a solid first start in a Rangers jersey

Danilo shift aids Rangers performance - analysis

A theme of Rangers' pre- and early season matches has been one of a team still gelling. This performance showed more familiarity with summer signings Cifuentes and Lammers linking up with more established players like Cantwell.

The forward area, though, is still a work in progress with several attacks breaking down at the crucial moment but looking more assured when Danilo moved through the middle with wingers either side. Ultimately, the result was the most important thing for Rangers following last week's opening loss at Kilmarnock.

Livingston kept themselves in the game and but for a John Souttar interception may have found themselves in for a leveller after the Shinnie efforts.

Scoring on the road was a problem for Livi last season and that still needs addressed, particularly if they are to push into the top six come May.

What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "The game was in three parts, maybe. The first part, really good - get 1-0 up, get 2-0 and then obviously the VAR goes against us. No problem with that but I felt after that we were a bit slow and sticky.

"Livingston reduced the spaces for us. It did get a bit nervy in the stadium. The changes had a big impact on the game and there were a lot of positives by the end of it. We were wasteful in the middle part of the game. We had good positions on the pitch and our last decision was really poor. We're a work in progress."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We put a lot into the game. Up until the 78th minute, I thought we were very good within the game. To lose the manner of the goals we did, the last three goals was really, really disappointing.

"Am I happy where I am squad-wise? Yeah, I think I am but I would like one more in, in the offensive area. But to do that, I've got to be pragmatic. People need to move on for that to happen."

What's next?

Rangers take their 2-1 lead to Switzerland for Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round decider, with the match live on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer. Greenock Morton at home in the Viaplay Cup follows for the Ibrox side on Saturday, when Livingston host Ayr United in the second round.

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 9.47

Rangers

  1. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    6.76

  2. Squad number20Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    6.68

  3. Squad number15Player nameCifuentes
    Average rating

    6.53

  4. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    6.53

  5. Squad number19Player nameSima
    Average rating

    6.42

  6. Squad number5Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    6.39

  7. Squad number27Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    6.32

  8. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    6.27

  9. Squad number43Player nameRaskin
    Average rating

    6.22

  10. Squad number21Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    6.20

  11. Squad number99Player nameDanilo
    Average rating

    6.11

  12. Squad number14Player nameLammers
    Average rating

    6.10

  13. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    6.02

  14. Squad number9Player nameDessers
    Average rating

    5.79

  15. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.69

  16. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    5.65

Livingston

  1. Squad number10Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.47

  2. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    7.80

  3. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    6.27

  4. Squad number3Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    6.15

  5. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.13

  6. Squad number5Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.10

  7. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    6.06

  8. Squad number11Player nameMackay
    Average rating

    6.05

  9. Squad number21Player nameNottingham
    Average rating

    6.03

  10. Squad number12Player nameBrandon
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number20Player nameSangare
    Average rating

    5.96

  12. Squad number23Player nameDe Lucas
    Average rating

    5.94

  13. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    5.92

  14. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    5.83

  15. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    5.77

  16. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    5.66

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Butland
  • 2Tavernier
  • 5Souttar
  • 27Balogun
  • 31Barisic
  • 15CifuentesSubstituted forSterlingat 81'minutes
  • 43RaskinSubstituted forLundstramat 81'minutes
  • 14LammersSubstituted forMatondoat 70'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 13CantwellSubstituted forDowellat 81'minutes
  • 9DessersSubstituted forSimaat 71'minutes
  • 99Pereira da Silva

Substitutes

  • 4Lundstram
  • 7Hagi
  • 17Matondo
  • 19Sima
  • 20Dowell
  • 21Sterling
  • 25Roofe
  • 28McCrorie
  • 38King

Livingston

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1George
  • 23De Lucas
  • 6Obileye
  • 5DevlinBooked at 82mins
  • 12BrandonSubstituted forNottinghamat 71'minutes
  • 20SangareSubstituted forGuthrieat 45'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 3MontañoSubstituted forPenriceat 71'minutes
  • 10KellySubstituted forMackayat 76'minutes
  • 19NoubleSubstituted forBradleyat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Parkes
  • 11Mackay
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Bradley
  • 21Nottingham
  • 28Guthrie
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton
  • 35Ledingham
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
49,320

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 4, Livingston 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Livingston 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 4, Livingston 0. Kieran Dowell (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rabbi Matondo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Devlin (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie with a cross.

  6. Booking

    Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rabbi Matondo (Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Abdallah Sima.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Steven Bradley replaces Joel Nouble.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Kieran Dowell tries a through ball, but Danilo is caught offside.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 3, Livingston 0. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danilo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by James Penrice.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Booking

    Michael Devlin (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Michael Devlin (Livingston).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. John Lundstram replaces Nicolas Raskin.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Dujon Sterling replaces José Cifuentes.

