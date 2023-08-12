Late burst gives Rangers big win over Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kieran Dowell scored the pick of Rangers' goals in 90th minute

Three late goals gave Rangers a comfortable win over Livingston and their first three Scottish Premiership points of the campaign.

Sam Lammers struck on the rebound early on after Todd Cantwell's cross had been pushed away by Shamal George.

Andrew Shinnie twice tested goalkeeper Jack Butland as Livingston pressed for parity after the break.

But Danilo's tidy header from a Borna Barisic cross, Abdallah Sima's close-range finish and Kieran Dowell's stunning strike meant four players in total got their first Rangers goals.

Lammers came into the game having missed an excellent chance to put Rangers three up during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Servette but atoned for that with his opener and Jose Cifuentes thought he too had a first Rangers goal at a corner. The Ecuadorian went for a header, got the break of the ball and slammed home but VAR ruled the effort out for handball against the midfielder.

Cyriel Dessers headed over in the first half and had an effort deflected over in the second, with Danilo drawing a save from Shamal George in another Rangers attack.

The two Shinnie chances - a deflected shot at a corner and another low effort from the left - gave Livi hope and home boss Michael Beale sent on Rabbi Matondo and Abdallah Sima for Lammers and Dessers, meaning Danilo moved to a more familiar central striking role.

Matondo set up Sima, who was denied by George and then Danilo got his moment with a downward header. Sima forced home at a corner after Danilo had hit the post and Dowell swept past George at the end of an enterprising Matondo run.

Danilo shift aids Rangers performance - analysis

A theme of Rangers' pre- and early season matches has been one of a team still gelling. This performance showed more familiarity with summer signings Cifuentes and Lammers linking up with more established players like Cantwell.

The forward area, though, is still a work in progress with several attacks breaking down at the crucial moment but looking more assured when Danilo moved through the middle with wingers either side. Ultimately, the result was the most important thing for Rangers following last week's opening loss at Kilmarnock.

Livingston kept themselves in the game and but for a John Souttar interception may have found themselves in for a leveller after the Shinnie efforts.

Scoring on the road was a problem for Livi last season and that still needs addressed, particularly if they are to push into the top six come May.

What they said

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "The game was in three parts, maybe. The first part, really good - get 1-0 up, get 2-0 and then obviously the VAR goes against us. No problem with that but I felt after that we were a bit slow and sticky.

"Livingston reduced the spaces for us. It did get a bit nervy in the stadium. The changes had a big impact on the game and there were a lot of positives by the end of it. We were wasteful in the middle part of the game. We had good positions on the pitch and our last decision was really poor. We're a work in progress."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We put a lot into the game. Up until the 78th minute, I thought we were very good within the game. To lose the manner of the goals we did, the last three goals was really, really disappointing.

"Am I happy where I am squad-wise? Yeah, I think I am but I would like one more in, in the offensive area. But to do that, I've got to be pragmatic. People need to move on for that to happen."

What's next?

Rangers take their 2-1 lead to Switzerland for Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round decider, with the match live on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer. Greenock Morton at home in the Viaplay Cup follows for the Ibrox side on Saturday, when Livingston host Ayr United in the second round.

