Notts County v Grimsby Town

Notts CountyNotts County15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Accrington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|MK Dons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Salford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Barrow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Morecambe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Gillingham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Harrogate
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|Crawley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Mansfield
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|Crewe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|Wimbledon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Grimsby
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Walsall
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|17
|Tranmere
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|18
|Bradford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|19
|Doncaster
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|20
|Stockport
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|21
|Wrexham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|22
|Forest Green
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|23
|Newport
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|24
|Notts County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
