Dylan Kadji came through Bristol City's academy to make his first-team debut last season

Forest Green Rovers have signed defender Darnell Johnson on a permanent deal and midfielder Dylan Kadji on a season-long loan.

Johnson had been on trial with the club this summer and scored in their pre-season win over West Bromwich Albion.

The 24-year-old was released by Fleetwood Town in this summer after two seasons where he made four appearances.

Johnson, whose godfather is former England striker Emile Heskey, began his career in Leicester's academy.

Teenager Kadji is a product of Bristol City's academy and scored on his debut for the club last August in the Carabao Cup.

The 19-year-old went on to make four first-team appearances for the club last season, with two of them coming from the bench in the Championship.

He joined Swindon on loan in January and played 13 times for the Robins in League Two.

