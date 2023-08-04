Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Alex Lowry (left) has played 14 times for Rangers

Heart of Midlothian have signed midfielder Alex Lowry on loan from Rangers, with sporting director Joe Savage saying it "was too good an opportunity to pass up".

The 20-year-old joins for the season, but Rangers have an option to recall the Scotland Under-21 cap in January.

Savage told his club website the deal was done "very quickly".

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy said: "He's a very highly regarded prospect with good experience."

Lowry, who has come through Rangers' youth system, has played 14 times for his parent club, scoring twice, and his appearances include picking up a Scottish Cup winner's medal after their extra-time win over Hearts at Hampden.

"He'll bring a spark and energy to the middle of the pitch and we're looking forward to working with him," McAvoy added.