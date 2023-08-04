Close menu

Harry Kane: Bayern Munich want decision from Tottenham on England striker by end of Friday

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments40

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Tottenham against Chelsea in February
Kane scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League games for Spurs last season.

Bayern Munich have told Tottenham they want a decision by the end of Friday over whether they are prepared to sell England captain Harry Kane.

The German champions have reportedly made at least one offer for Kane, who Bild saysexternal-link has already agreed terms.

The deadline is a signal that Bayern are growing frustrated with the current situation, although it is not clear if they would then walk away from any deal if it was not met.

Tottenham have refused to comment.

Kane, 30, is Spurs' all-time top scorer but has one year left on his contract.

There has been no suggestion Kane would be willing to extend his contract, so if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy opts to keep the England striker it would effectively be ending the club's last chance to cash in on their talisman.

Bayern officials met Levy earlier this week but no agreement was reached.

Tottenham open their Premier League campaign at Brentford on 13 August. Bayern begin their season with a German Super Cup meeting with RB Leipzig a day earlier.

The transfer window does not close until 1 September, but it is felt all sides would prefer a resolution before the new season begins.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 20:34

    Last chance saloon arry.

  • Comment posted by JonoW, today at 20:33

    Stay Harry, break the record. Who wants to play for Bayern?

  • Comment posted by Go, today at 20:33

    I would definitely sell Kane and buy Sydney Van Hooijdonk as a straight replacement striker and another dutch player in Mickey Van De Ven. This is if you want A new evolution to take place.

  • Comment posted by God, today at 20:33

    Stay and then leave for free next year. What that plank Levy deserves.

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 20:33

    He ain’t going anywhere…

  • Comment posted by the informed one, today at 20:32

    Levy will completely ruin Tottenham as there is no chance of a top 4 finish next year so build for 2024/25 and let Kane go for £86m. I am a Tottenham fan and have been since 1960. But we need to be realistic here if kane has no intention of staying after this season

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 20:32

    Levy has the self styled reputation as a tough negotiator, bur a lot of his dealing have been really bad, eg stadium costs trebling, hiring and firing of Nuno in 6 games, large fines incurred for joining the European Super League.

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 20:32

    Kane wanting out
    Let him go
    Get 86m and rebuild now in the transfer window
    If you do not
    He won’t play to his true potential
    Be bad for morale
    Leave free in a years time
    You rebuild but need to spend 86m plus a Kane replacement
    It’s not rocket Science
    Is Levy too arrogant or too stupid to accept Bayern’s offer?

  • Comment posted by Medicine Dog, today at 20:32

    He's a carthorse goal-hanger. Snatch their hand off Totttenham.

  • Comment posted by MC, today at 20:31

    In some ways, would love Levy to watch Kane stay and walk away for free!! Even a contract extension is the wrong move. Kane is getting older and loses value with every passing year unless Levy thinks Saudi Arabia will be his salvation in two years' time.

  • Comment posted by Thorpey, today at 20:31

    Nevermind Bayern's deadline.
    £100m or no deal.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 20:31

    No point going Kane, you'll never have chance to repeat that Tiger Cup glory with a 2 bob outfit like Bayern.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Pepper, today at 20:31

    Spurs will never win anything. He has to go to Bayern where he will at least win afew trophies.

  • Comment posted by Blockfeet, today at 20:31

    No source. Made up guff

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 20:31

    Levy: i want a hundred and fifty..

    Bayern: thousand ?
    Levy: 150 million

  • Comment posted by niknak, today at 20:31

    Stay at Spurs. Break premier league scoring record and be forever remembered as a club legend. You have plenty of money and are in a more competitive league.

  • Comment posted by talbzmeister, today at 20:30

    Can't remember any recent transfer for Spurs that hasn't involved a Levy levy...

  • Comment posted by Away days FC, today at 20:30

    Free Harry kane

    • Reply posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 20:32

      Its NOT Coming Home replied:
      12 months too early for this

  • Comment posted by NC, today at 20:30

    Today, or next Friday??

  • Comment posted by harz_marz, today at 20:30

    Spurs would be foolish not to sell now when he can leave for free. As an Everton fan I want him gone as he always scores against us lol

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport