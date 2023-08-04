Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Aaron Henry was only 16 when he made his Charlton debut in an FA Cup tie against West Brom in January 2020

Crawley Town have signed Charlton Athletic midfielder Aaron Henry on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old's move was completed in time for him to be available for Saturday's League Two opener at home to Mark Hughes' Bradford City.

Despite his age, Henry has made 14 league appearances for parent club Charlton, three of them starts.

He also spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Wealdstone, playing 20 National League games.

Henry signed a new two-year contract with Charlton, with an option of a third, in May.

His arrival comes just a day after Crawley re-signed experienced Anthony Grant on a short-term deal.

