Ashley Hunter's final Morecambe appearance was a 3-2 defeat at Exeter in May

MK Dons have signed former Morecambe forward Ashley Hunter, their seventh recruit of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old made 21 appearances for Morecambe last season, with his only goal coming in a 1-1 draw with Oxford.

Hunter began his career at Fleetwood Town before moving to Salford City, playing for current Dons boss Graham Alexander at both clubs.

"I'm really happy to sign her and work with the gaffer again," he told the Dons website external-link .

"This is a tricky division and it can be tough to get out of it but I think we have a team that can do well and hopefully we can have a successful season."

Head coach Alexander added: "He can play in a number of attacking positions and provides a creative spark in the final third. He's good on the ball and provides a real threat in terms of end product. He's got a small frame but a big personality and heart.

"I know he's got that bit between his teeth to prove what a good player he is - he knows that in me and Chris Lucketti, he's also got people who believe in him and are delighted to have him here."

