Kane Smith joined Stevenage from Boreham Wood last summer

Stevenage defender Kane Smith has signed an "improved and extended" contract ahead of the start of the new League One season.

The 27-year-old made 30 appearances in 2022-23 as Steve Evans' side won promotion by finishing second.

His only goal of the campaign came in a 2-1 win over Carlisle United at the Lamex Stadium in August 2022.

Smith started five of their six pre-season games ahead of Saturday's opening fixture away to Northampton.