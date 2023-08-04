Last updated on .From the section European Football

Yunus Musah has won 24 caps for the United States

American midfielder Yunus Musah has joined Serie A side AC Milan from Valencia on a five-year contract.

Financial details have not been revealed but it has been reported the deal is worth £17.2m (20m euros).

The 20-year-old was part of Arsenal's academy before he joined Valencia in 2019, making 108 appearances for the La Liga side.

Musah has been capped 24 times for the US and won a second successive Concacaf Nations League title in June.

The former England youth player pledged his international career to the United States, where he was born while his mother was on holiday, in 2021.

He was named US Soccer young male athlete of the year in 2022.

Milan sold midfielder Sandro Tonali to Newcastle this summer £55.2m (64m euros) but have spent £94.1m (109m euros) on new players to improve on last season's fourth-place finish in Serie A.

Musah became Milan's eighth signing this transfer window, alongside former Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal, AZ Alkmaar's Tijjani Reijnders and RB Salzburg's Noah Okafor.