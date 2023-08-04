Former Republic of Ireland winger Mark Kennedy took over as Lincoln City boss in May 2022

Boss Mark Kennedy says Lincoln City's stock continues to rise and the club is in a much better position than it was when he took over just over a year ago.

The Imps, who face Bolton Wanderers in Saturday's opening fixture, finished 11th in League One last season.

Kennedy believes that was a clear sign of progress during his brief time in charge, having inherited a side that finished 17th in 2021-22.

"The trajectory is going up," Kennedy told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"I think we finished a few places higher than we should have last season so we probably over-achieved.

"It's not so much a league position. It's building on last year.

"I want to improve on what we did. It's making sure the club is in a better place at the start of next season than it is now. Some of that is off the field and this pre-season we are in a very good position.

"The strength of the squad is a lot stronger, when everyone is fit and available, we should have a very powerful squad.

"The team I have now I am really proud of the players, individually and collectively. It is probably a million miles away from what I started out with last year but I am really pleased, privileged and proud of what I have now."