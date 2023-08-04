Close menu

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager considered his Premier League future after missing out on title

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments19

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arteta became Arsenal manager in December 2019

Mikel Arteta considered his future as Arsenal manager after last season's title disappointment until deep "reflection" persuaded him to stay put.

The Gunners led the Premier League by five points from Manchester City before consecutive draws with Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton proved costly.

Arsenal's next game was a heavy defeat at City, who went on to win the title by five points from the London side.

"The first few weeks, very tough," said Arteta, looking back at his summer.

"The first thing you have to do is look in the mirror and understand - is there something that you should have done better or differently? If that is the case then learn from it.

"Judge yourself - 'are you still the right person to drive the club, the team, forwards in the way that you want and do you have that energy and that belief that you want to do it?'.

"It took a big reflection, but the answer is yes and I feel with a lot of energy and positiveness."

During the title run-in, Arsenal led 2-0 at Liverpool and West Ham before being held to draws, with winger Bukayo Saka missing a penalty when his side were 2-1 up against the Hammers.

Arsenal then needed two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw against a Southampton side who went on to be relegated, before sliding to a telling 4-1 defeat at City.

Asked what was the difference between City and his team, Arteta said: "Momentum. In the key moments when it should have gone one way - and in many situations in the season it went for us - it didn't go for us.

"It was one, two, three and then we lost momentum and they took momentum.

"You are talking about a team that if they need to win 25 games in a row, they have the capacity to do that, so the last thing that they need is momentum and belief and we gave them that.

"We had games that we didn't win, especially the three draws that we had when momentum shifted.

"We should have won those games and we had enough to win those games - it was in our hands.

"They were key moments when we just weren't ruthless enough, clinical enough, didn't have the luck or we made certain mistakes that allowed that to happen. We have to recognise that as well."

Arsenal will play City in the Community Shield on Sunday. Despite Pep Guardiola's side losing Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez this summer, Arteta warned against thinking City are at the end of a cycle.

"I've heard that a few times in the last seven years and they have won five titles," said Arteta, who was a coach under Guardiola at City before taking over in December 2019 at Arsenal.

"Knowing the manager and the people at the club, I don't think that's going to be the case."

How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel, today at 23:28

    The overrated arsenal you flopped hard last season and you've flopped even harder this season by wasting £100 million on the most overrated and overhyped footballer in the world declan rice.

  • Comment posted by KevH, today at 23:26

    Gone by Christmas

  • Comment posted by George Williams, today at 23:25

    This is a gap filler, as Chelsea have not signed anyone in the last 10 mins

  • Comment posted by Teddy M, today at 23:24

    No. He didn’t

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 23:23

    A manager who thinks Nketiah is better than Balogun is surely on borrowed time

  • Comment posted by RoyKent, today at 23:22

    Slow news day.

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 23:22

    What a load of rubbish

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 23:20

    Another non-story by the BBC.

    This is the cutting edge, c-rated rubbish we license payers fund. It’s embarrassing

  • Comment posted by Head juror, today at 23:20

    We need artetas winning mentality

  • Comment posted by vik2100, today at 23:20

    Amazing last season, they stregthened over the summer.
    Its a tall ask for Arsenal this season, they will need the depth of sqaud to compete for the league, now they have a European schedule to contend with.

  • Comment posted by George Williams, today at 23:19

    A slow day for reporting at the Beeb..

  • Comment posted by Graycus, today at 23:19

    Josko!

  • Comment posted by click here, today at 23:19

    Arsenal may yet be awarded 1st

    Well done Arteta

  • Comment posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 23:18

    I guarantee Arsenal will not finish top 6 this season 👍

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 23:17

    Bottler, just like his team.

  • Comment posted by Alex Mufti, today at 23:17

    They did very well.
    Hard to compete with the size and quality of City’s squad

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 23:14

    Bit of a silly comment considering how they overachieved last season. Actually winning the title was always a long shot. Realistically the best they could hope for in the coming season would be to repeat 2nd place, but there will be more competition this time.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 23:14

    Serious man. Onwards and upwards.

    Vamos Mikel

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 23:14

    anyone can win the league,but plz not varpool.

    • Reply posted by Billy bob, today at 23:27

      Billy bob replied:
      Are you a varchester city or a varchester utd fan? Or is it varsenal? Evarton?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport