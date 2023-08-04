Last updated on .From the section Reading

Tivonge Rushesha played for Reading against his former club Swansea City in a pre-season game last week

Reading have signed former Swansea City midfielder Tivonge Rushesha.

The 21-year-old former Wales youth international has agreed a one-year deal at the Royals with an option for an additional 12 months.

Rushesha, who was a free agent having left the Swans earlier in the summer, had been on trial at Reading and had featured in a number of the club's pre-season friendlies.

His only first team game for Swansea came in an EFL Cup tie in 2019.

"Tivonge is a young man who has really impressed us during his trial, not just on the football pitch, but with his attitude," Reading's head of football operations Mark Bowen told the club website external-link .

"He is extremely keen to learn, and always asks the right questions about how he can improve."

Rushesha is the fifth new player to move to Reading on a free transfer this summer following their relegation to League One.

The club had a transfer embargo lifted on Thursday, allowing them to pay fees for players, following the payment of outstanding money to HM Revenue and Customs.

