Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Dan Ballard impressed at the heart of the Sunderland defence in his first season at the club and will now stay until June 2027

Defender Dan Ballard has signed a new four-year contract with Sunderland.

The 23-year-old is expected to start the season after missing the end of the last campaign through injury.

Northern Ireland international Ballard only joined the Black Cats on a three-year deal last summer.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "Dan has proved that he's a standout performer at this level and he's growing in stature every day, on and off the pitch.

"He has a bright future ahead of him and he's extremely ambitious, and his decision to renew terms with us demonstrates that he feels his ambition is matched by that of the club.

"Dan follows Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume in committing his future to SAFC this summer, and it is a huge boost for us to be securing the futures of such high-calibre players."