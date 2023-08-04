Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

James Wilson joined Port Vale from Salford in 2021

Port Vale striker James Wilson, who rejected a new contract at the end of last season, is to remain with the League One club on a short-term deal.

The 27-year-old ex-Manchester United, Aberdeen and Salford man has signed a six-month deal to stay in Burslem.

Wilson had carried on training with Vale, while awaiting his next move.

"James has shown on numerous occasions at Port Vale his undoubted qualities and I firmly believe there is much more to come," said Vale boss Andy Crosby.

He will now be available for the League One season opener against last season's beaten play-off finalists Barnsley at Oakwell, as Crosby's side begin their bid to improve on last season's 18th-place finish.

Biddulph-born Wilson, who was Vale top scorer with 15 goals when the club returned to the third tier in 2021-22, will now be at Vale Park "until at least January 2024".

Wilson first made his name when he scored twice on his Manchester United debut at home to Hull City in the Premier League in May 2014.