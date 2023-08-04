Close menu

Ryan Wintle: Cardiff City midfielder signs new contract to 2026

Ryan Wintle against Sheffield UNited
Ryan Wintle played 47 times for Cardiff last season

Cardiff midfielder Ryan Wintle has signed a new contract to remain at the club until 2026.

Wintle was ever-present in the Bluebirds team last season making 47 appearances and has agreed a three-year deal with new manager Erol Bulut.

The 26-year-old joined Cardiff in 2021 from Crewe Alexandra and has since made 73 appearances for the club.

Wintle said: "It's been on the cards for a while so I'm happy to get this done."

Speaking just days before Cardiff kick off their new Championship season at Leeds United, he added: "We're showing great ambition and hopefully we'll have a successful campaign ahead.

"It's a tough league this year, but with the squad we have, we can definitely push towards the top end of the table.

"The manager has come in and brought in a new style, and I think it suits me down to the ground."

