Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Alejo Veliz and Micky van de Ven have both signed deals with Tottenham until 2029

Tottenham have completed deals for Netherlands Under-21 defender Micky van de Ven and Argentina U20 forward Alejo Veliz.

Spurs signed Van de Ven, 22, from Wolfsburg for an initial 40m euros (£34m) which could rise to a reported 50m euros (£43m) with add-ons.

Veliz, 19, has joined the London club from Rosario Central for a reported £13m fee subject to a work permit.

Both players have signed six-year contracts at Tottenham.

They are Tottenham's fourth and fifth summer signings respectively following the arrivals of England midfielder James Maddison, Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and Israel winger Manor Solomon.

Van de Ven captained Netherlands Under-21s in this summer's European Championship and could be named in the Spurs squad for Tuesday's game at Barcelona (19:00 BST), their final pre-season friendly.

He played 33 Bundesliga games last season, having joined Wolfsburg from Dutch side Volendam for £3m in 2021.

Predominantly a left-sided centre-back, he made six of his 36 appearances in all competitions last season at left-back.

Veliz joined Rosario Central in 2019 and made his first-team debut in July 2021.

He has made a total of 62 appearances for the Argentine Primera Division side in all competitions where he scored 19 goals.

Veliz has won nine caps for Argentina at U20 level and found the net on three occasions having featured in both the Under-20 World Cup and the South American Under-20 Championship in 2023.

Spurs travel to Brentford for their opening Premier League game of the season on Sunday.