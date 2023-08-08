Close menu

Tottenham complete double signing of Alejo Veliz and Micky van de Ven

Alejo Veliz and Micky van de Ven have both signed deals with Tottenham until 2029
Tottenham have completed deals for Netherlands Under-21 defender Micky van de Ven and Argentina U20 forward Alejo Veliz.

Spurs signed Van de Ven, 22, from Wolfsburg for an initial 40m euros (£34m) which could rise to a reported 50m euros (£43m) with add-ons.

Veliz, 19, has joined the London club from Rosario Central for a reported £13m fee subject to a work permit.

Both players have signed six-year contracts at Tottenham.

They are Tottenham's fourth and fifth summer signings respectively following the arrivals of England midfielder James Maddison, Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and Israel winger Manor Solomon.

Van de Ven captained Netherlands Under-21s in this summer's European Championship and could be named in the Spurs squad for Tuesday's game at Barcelona (19:00 BST), their final pre-season friendly.

He played 33 Bundesliga games last season, having joined Wolfsburg from Dutch side Volendam for £3m in 2021.

Predominantly a left-sided centre-back, he made six of his 36 appearances in all competitions last season at left-back.

Veliz joined Rosario Central in 2019 and made his first-team debut in July 2021.

He has made a total of 62 appearances for the Argentine Primera Division side in all competitions where he scored 19 goals.

Veliz has won nine caps for Argentina at U20 level and found the net on three occasions having featured in both the Under-20 World Cup and the South American Under-20 Championship in 2023.

Spurs travel to Brentford for their opening Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Oh Danny boy, today at 12:40

    Hmmm - a HYS thread for a Tottenham signing...that should bring out the comedians.

    Good signing - lightening fast and brings in much needed defensive reinforcement.

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 12:58

      George Williams replied:
      Van der Who?

  • Comment posted by jude nelson, today at 12:50

    Annoyingly for non-spurs fans, this is a great steal. The guy is insanely quick and can play from the back too. He's also very young and improving...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think Liverpool were after him. You have got a good one there

  • Comment posted by Imraky, today at 12:37

    Apparently lightning fast. Definitely an upgrade on Eric Dier!

    • Reply posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 12:43

      Killingholme_Clay replied:
      A garden utensil would be an upgrade on Dier.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 12:38

    Great signing for Spurs. One of the quickest centre backs around, physical and good on the ball. Left sided as well which are harder to find, think Spurs have themselves a gem here.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 15:40

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Fantastic signing. Grease lightning!!!!
      Sound at the back. So with Kane still up top = SERIOUS TROPHIES this season!!!! Unlike ArseNIL and there Mickey Mouse shield last weekend!!!!
      COYS 💪👊💥🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by chunderman, today at 13:03

    Recommended by Vertonghen good enough for me!

    • Reply posted by George Williams, today at 17:26

      George Williams replied:
      Jan Vertonghen was top class!

      Good luck to Spurs and hope they succeed..

      Blighted by Poor Ownership (Levy), but this is the same at many clubs :(

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:43

    Wow. The Netherlands do know how to produce top quality centre backs dont they. You have Van Dijk, Botman, Timber, De Ligt, Ake and now Van de Ven

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 12:45

      Cole replied:
      I mean Timber is not a centre back. Ake is debatable too now that Pep's had his way with him, and VDV (as a Spurs fan) is not a top talent yet - although he will hopefully evolve into one.

      Surely you're capable of seeing that, so idk what's with the hyperbole.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 12:43

    About damn time, it's not a solution but a good foundation to build on. VDV is young and pacy, and should be able to play Ange's high line well - hopefully he can form a good partnership with Romero and stop the flood of goals we've been leaking.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 14:04

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      If he has half a brain he'll have a release clause in his contract

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:51

    I think forty million for a defender who could be the real deal is a great bit of business. It is just what they need

    • Reply posted by ipsa scientia potestas est, today at 15:43

      ipsa scientia potestas est replied:
      Good business for Wolfsburg as they have made a potential £40 million profit in a couple of years.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:54

    So it will be Romero and Van de Ven as first choice centre backs. Looking good

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 13:20

      NB22 replied:
      Hope he knows how to time a challenge unlike passion merchant Romero with his bozo gene.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 13:07

    As a Gooner, I am very disappointed that Spurs have got this guy.
    They can literally build the team around him. Fair play to Spurs whilst the other teams were sleeping.

    • Reply posted by Robbo, today at 14:13

      Robbo replied:
      Said no real Gooner ever!

  • Comment posted by themnotme, today at 12:46

    Another great bit of business for Spurs. Saw him play a few times for Wolfsburg last season and he was very impressive defensively & with the ball. A few rash decisions at times and goes to ground a bit too easily but lightning quick & with a lot of scope to improve under Ange. Think they still need another CB as don't want to be depending on the likes Davies or Dier if Romero or VDV get injured!

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 12:48

      Dan replied:
      another case of an EPL club completely missing the boat and signing someone for a ridiculous amount of money. Why was no one in on him in 2021 if he only went for £3M then?!

  • Comment posted by BeTheChange, today at 13:11

    Great signing Spurs don't listen to the BS from opposing fans. A very quick and solid left sided CB with talent and experience years ahead of him. If only Liverpool had needed a pacey left footed CB..... ohhh. Wake up Henry sleepy time is over. FS 😒

  • Comment posted by ViralSyn, today at 13:42

    About time. We're officially men with ven.

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 13:09

    At last a player who is needed in that position. Good height too which is needed. Now need to put the newbies and the others together and get them playing the football we want to see. Hang on a minute Harry this could all be right up your alley.

  • Comment posted by catseye27, today at 13:46

    To early to rate this kid but if he is better than Sanchez I'll take it

    • Reply posted by BB, today at 15:41

      BB replied:
      His gran is better than Sanchez

  • Comment posted by kafka12, today at 13:44

    Tottenham has finished above Arsenal in the 6 of the last 7 seasons. This player will help to restore the long term results after an abnormal year last season

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 13:58

      Mate replied:
      Typical spurs fan going on about those 6 seasons, don't know why you don't have a open top bus for those six seasons hahaha no wonder you have not won a trophy in thirty years

  • Comment posted by Burnside, today at 14:59

    Very promising signing for Spurs, 6'3" left sided defender who can play at CB or LB and is scarily quick. Hopefully he adapts to the EPL quickly, but looks perfect for the way that AP's teams play.

  • Comment posted by click here, today at 16:40

    Micky van de Ven

    Lots of Tottenham fans pretending they'd already heard of him

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 16:56

      Ben replied:
      Or people just watch football

  • Comment posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 14:39

    Pleased were shoreing up our back line as alarmingly bad last year. But most of that was down to conte tactics going straight on back foot and neglecting midfield. Were doing the right things this summer.

  • Comment posted by IDW, today at 13:43

    Another step in a positive summer. That's 3 key positions that needed filling sorted.

    At least one more centre back is needed but can't expect to much in one window so for the first time in ages it actually feels like we've improved the team rather than bolstered the squad, invested in players for the future or just plain wasted money (looking at you Richarlison!)

    • Reply posted by still_laughing , today at 15:07

      still_laughing replied:
      3 key positions sorted?

      Only 8 left to sort then.

