Tottenham have signed defender Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg in a deal worth up to a reported £43m.

The 22-year-old arrives for an initial 40m euros (£34.5m), with 10m euros (£8.5m) in potential add-ons.

Van de Ven, who captained Netherlands Under-21s in this summer's European Championship, has signed a six-year contract.

He made 33 Bundesliga appearances last season, having joined Wolfsburg from Dutch side Volendam for £3m in 2021.

Predominantly a left-sided centre-back, six of his 36 appearances in all competitions last season came at left-back.

Van de Ven is Spurs' fourth summer signing following the arrivals of England midfielder James Maddison, Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and Israel winger Manor Solomon.

