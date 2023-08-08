Close menu

Micky van de Ven: Tottenham sign Wolfsburg defender

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments17

Breaking news

Tottenham have signed defender Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg in a deal worth up to a reported £43m.

The 22-year-old arrives for an initial 40m euros (£34.5m), with 10m euros (£8.5m) in potential add-ons.

Van de Ven, who captained Netherlands Under-21s in this summer's European Championship, has signed a six-year contract.

He made 33 Bundesliga appearances last season, having joined Wolfsburg from Dutch side Volendam for £3m in 2021.

Predominantly a left-sided centre-back, six of his 36 appearances in all competitions last season came at left-back.

Van de Ven is Spurs' fourth summer signing following the arrivals of England midfielder James Maddison, Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and Israel winger Manor Solomon.

More to follow.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 12:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by barry, today at 12:40

    It’s a start.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:40

    Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na. Micky Van de Ven, Van de Ven. Micky Van de Ven

  • Comment posted by Oh Danny boy, today at 12:40

    Hmmm - a HYS thread for a Tottenham signing...that should bring out the comedians.

    Good signing - lightening fast and brings in much needed defensive reinforcement.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:39

    Hey Micky your so fine. You can go and blow my mind. Hey Micky. Hey Micky

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 12:39

    Welcome Micky, COYS!
    Now we just need another decent CB

  • Comment posted by Ant Acklew, today at 12:38

    Harry Kane still sort after all over the world? No? No takers then!!

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 12:38

    Great signing for Spurs. One of the quickest centre backs around, physical and good on the ball. Left sided as well which are harder to find, think Spurs have themselves a gem here.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:38

    43m? spurs are taking the Mickey

  • Comment posted by Imraky, today at 12:37

    Apparently lightning fast. Definitely an upgrade on Eric Dier!

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 12:37

    Ven will he arrive in de Van?

  • Comment posted by Any HYS will do aka Keepmenutdaan, today at 12:37

    Who?

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:35

    well he's signing for a Mickey Mouse club so should fit right in😂

  • Comment posted by lukey2981, today at 12:35

    I see Micky is joining the Micky Mouse club, perfect.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport