Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's back! The opening round of the new season in the Scottish Premiership takes place this weekend.

Catch up with the latest team news and stats and pick your starting XI.

All matches kick-off on Saturday at 15:00 BST unless stated.

Celtic v Ross County (12:30 BST)

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda is suspended, while right-back Alistair Johnson, centre-half Yuki Kobayashi and forwards Mikey Johnston and Marco Tilio miss out through injury.

Centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers and right-back Anthony Ralston will be assessed after returning to action following lay-offs during Tuesday's friendly with Athletic Bilbao.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay can pick from the same squad he had at his disposal for last weekend's Viaplay Cup game against Kelty Hearts.

Ben Purrington, Jordy Hiwula and Matthew Wright are close to returning but unlikely to feature, while Ross Callachan and Ben Paton are out with long-term injuries.

Did you know? County have never beaten Celtic in the league but did come away from Glasgow with a victory in the League Cup in the 2020-21 season.

Pick your Celtic XI



















Pick your Ross County XI



















Dundee v Motherwell

Dundee are at full strength for their return to the top flight.

Former Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson could make his debut after signing from St Mirren in midweek.

Well have doubts over midfielder Harry Paton and Jonathan Obika, but fellow striker Conor Wilkinson looks set to shake off a head wound.

Two more strikers - Theo Bair and Mika Biereth - signed this week and will hope for debuts, but defender Calum Butcher is out with a foot injury.

Did you know? Dundee beat Motherwell twice at home in the season they were relegated - to end a six-game winning streak for the Steelmen in all competitions at Dens Park.

Pick your Dundee XI



















Pick your Motherwell XI



















Livingston v Aberdeen

Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George is suspended, while winger Dan MacKay could go into David Martindale's squad after signing on loan from Hibernian.

Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams will miss out on his Aberdeen debut because of a back injury, but fellow centre-back Angus MacDonald is battling to feature after a knee problem.

Did you know? The last four games at Tony Macaroni Arena between Livingston and Aberdeen have finished 2-1 - with two wins apiece.

Pick your Livingston XI



















Pick your Aberdeen XI



















St Johnstone v Heart of Midlothian

Defender Callum Booth, forwards Nicky Clark and Chris Kane, plus midfielders Ali Crawford and Cammy MacPherson are all out for St Johnstone and defender James Brown is doubtful.

Wingers Drey Wright and Graham Carey hope to prove their fitness in time after recent niggles, while former Chelsea centre-half Sam McClelland and former Liverpool defender Oludare Olufunwa are in line for debuts.

Kyosuke Tagawa, the striker signed from Tokyo, could make his Hearts debut if his international clearance comes through in time, while midfielder Alex Lowry has just arrived on loan from Rangers.

Midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof and defender Frankie Kent are also in line for their first competitive appearances.

Striker Liam Boyce and midfielder Beni Baningime are back in contention after long-term knee injury lay-offs.

However, Barrie McKay, Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett remain out through injury, while defender Alex Cochrane is suspended.

Did you know? Hearts beat St Johnstone in all three of the league games last season, scored three times in each one.

Pick your St Johnstone XI



















Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI



















Kilmarnock v Rangers (17:15 BST)

Defender Joe Wright and forwards Kyle Vassell and Rory McKenzie are all working hard to be fit for Kilmarnock.

Midfielder Liam Donnelly is behind on fitness levels after re-signing in midweek and will be assessed.

Striker Fashion Sakala, who is in talks over a move to Saudi Arabia, is not included in Rangers' squad.

Ben Davies will be missing through illness, but fellow centre-half Connor Goldson comes back into the squad after missing the end of last season with a foot problem.

Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes is also included after signing this week from Los Angeles, but left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and midfielder Tom Lawrence have minor injuries.

Did you know? Rangers are on a six-game winning streak against Kilmarnock, scoring three times home and away in two victories in a six-week spell earlier this year.

Pick your Kilmarnock XI



















Pick your Rangers XI



















Hibernian v St Mirren (Sun, 15:00 BST)

Hibs have a goalkeeping dilemma after David Marshall pulled out of their European tie against Inter d'Escaldes with a hamstring issue in the warm-up and Jojo Wollacott suffered a thigh injury early in the game.

Max Boruc could continue after coming on for his debut, while 18-year-old Murray Johnson has been temporarily recalled from a loan spell with Queen of the South.

Centre-half Rocky Bushiri begins a two-match domestic ban, while right-back Chris Cadden and striker Harry McKirdy are long-term absentees.

St Mirren centre-half Charles Dunne will be assessed after returning to training following a calf injury, while two recent signings - forward Stav Nahmani and defender James Bolton - are doubtful.

Did you know? More than one goal has separated Hibernian and St Mirren in only one of their last 10 games - last October's 3-0 Easter Road win for the home side.

Pick your Hibernian XI



















