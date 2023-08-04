Luke Williams has been impressed by David McGoldrick's commitment on signing for his hometown club

David McGoldrick's impact at Notts County has already been "impossible" to ignore, says boss Luke Williams.

The 35-year-old has been the Magpies' stellar summer signing as they prepare for their first season back in the Football League after four years away.

"He's been a pleasure," Williams said prior to Saturday's season opener away to Sutton United.

"It's been a joy because of his commitment, how hard he works and his focus. He is so present every day."

Williams continued: "The rest of the group have to take notice of that; it's impossible not to."

McGoldrick scored a career-best 25 goals last season for League One side Derby County and had offers to play at the same level or higher during the summer.

He was also a Premier League player as recently as 2020-21 with Sheffield United, scoring eight goals.

"This is a guy that is still capable of playing in the Championship for sure," Williams added.

"You look at what he did last season at Derby and for sure for that guy to be applying himself the way he does day in day out it leaves nowhere for the rest of the squad to hide."

Langstaff excited by new partnership

McGoldrick seems certain to start the new campaign lining up alongside the prolific Macaulay Langstaff, who scored 42 goals in 47 appearances for Notts as they won promotion via the play-offs last season.

Langstaff, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Meadow Lane in the summer, is hugely excited by the prospect of a new partnership - and confident he can continue to shine at a higher level.

"I always knew I was coming back to Notts. They showed the faith in me and I have two years left on my contract," Langstaff told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"From the first day you have seen his [McGoldrick's] quality in training and in games. The level he has played at speaks for itself.

"The link-up and chemistry has been good and we have so many good players around us. I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes this season.

"People talked about the step up when I joined Notts but I don't really look into it. I didn't really care. I knew I would score goals and I back myself to score a lot of goals again this season. I know the service will be brilliant."