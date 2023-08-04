Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Owen Moxon emerged as a first-team regular at Carlisle following his move from Scottish side Annan

Midfielder Owen Moxon is not interested in the speculation surrounding his Carlisle United future, preferring to focus on the new season ahead.

The 25-year-old had a breakthrough season last year, scoring six goals as promotion to League One was secured against Stockport at Wembley.

It marked a remarkable campaign for Moxon, who only joined from Scottish League Two side Annan last summer.

"I've got another year left here," Moxon told BBC Look North.

"I don't really listen to any of the outside noise, I just focus on my football and enjoy coming into training every day. I take it day by day."

Cumbrians boss Paul Simpson says a deal has been put before the player.

"There's no point ducking and diving behind things," Simpson told the club website last month. external-link "There was a bid for him. It was absolutely turned down flat.

"There was an inquiry from the same club a few weeks ago where we were asked to name our price, and the club were absolutely adamant there's no price because he's not for sale."