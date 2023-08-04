Close menu

Josko Gvardiol: Croatia defender close to completing Man City move, says Pep Guardiola

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Josko Gvardiol kicks a ball
Josko Gvardiol has made 88 appearances for RB Leipzig

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed defender Josko Gvardiol is having a medical and should complete his move from RB Leipzig "in the next hours".

City have agreed a £77m fee for the 22-year-old Croatia international.

"He is here," said Guardiola. "He is doing medical tests and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours."

Guardiola also discussed the uncertain futures of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva.

Bayern Munich are keen to sign England defender Walker, 33, whilst Portugal winger Silva, 28, has attracted huge interest from Saudi Arabia, in addition to long-time admirers Barcelona.

"We will do everything to keep them," he said. "It is not like [Ilkay] Gundogan as they have contracts.

"We want them to stay because they want to stay. Losing Kyle and Bernardo would be so difficult."

So far this summer City have already lost former captain Gundogan, who joined Barcelona after his contract at the Etihad expired, and forward Riyad Mahrez, who was purchased by Al-Ahli as part of the Saudi Pro league's significant recruitment drive.

Guardiola says his priority is to work with players who want to continue at City, and also claimed the club has to pay an additional 'tax' to bring in new additions because of their status.

"I want to work with guys who want to stay. [If they don't], we have to get a proper offer [for them]," Guardiola said.

"If we don't get a proper offer, he's [Silva] our player and we want him. If they [Barcelona] want him, they will take a plane and come here and talk to our sporting director and CEO to make an agreement.

"For us to buy a player, just because we are Man City it is £10-15m more expensive than other clubs all the time. If people want our really really important players, first they have to make an offer - and that hasn't happened.

"When it happens, we will fight to extend the contract and [have them] be with us. That has happened with all of our players since day one."

Silva is understood to be conflicted about his future.

He recognises the achievements he has had at City, and their chances of further success in the future.

But he is unsure whether it is time for another challenge, and a move to a climate more in keeping with his Portuguese roots.

Playing for Barcelona is a long-held dream for Silva, although he also understands the club's financial problems mean they may not be able to put a deal together that would suit City.

  • Comment posted by Men of Glatten FC, today at 14:16

    Irrespective of the usual commments you have to admire the footballing project: no messing about; buy the best, sell those that aren't, always strive to be better.
    Not a City fan.

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 14:15

    Gvardiol is very highly rated but no one knows how long he will take to adapt and how good he really is until he plays in the Premier League. City beat Gvardiol's Leipzig 7-0 in the CL so I don't think Gvardiol's perfirmances in the Bundesliga count for much. Of more importance to me is that City bring in a wide player to replace Mahrez

  • Comment posted by Quintessential Dichotomy, today at 14:15

    Very slick process. Lubricated by oil money.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:15

    It's not the amounts paid for a player or the wages even which reduce competitiveness, it's the sheer size of the squad. If you have a squad of 25 who are Internationals, plus a 'loan-bench' of another dozen whom you can recall if necessary, it changes the dynamics.

    Limit a squad to 25 with 11 purchases + 14 academy players. Loanees excluded for the whole season. That would be interesting

  • Comment posted by Liily, today at 14:14

    Another treble coming up from the greatest manager: Pepe GOAT

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 14:13

    Expensive sub!!

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 14:12

    Hi!

    I don't understand why people dislike the fact City may have broken objectively unfair FFP rules that were brought in to shackle their spending power & therefore ability to compete for major honours! Good for them!

    #fightthepower

    X

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 14:11

    Welcome to Manchester Josko

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:10

    And just when you think Man City have been weaken slightly

  • Comment posted by Donald Duck, today at 14:09

    His name is very very similar to the name of the manager. Nepotism rules ok. I bet this new player is a regular first teamer this season. You heard that here first folks 🤪🤪🤪

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:09

    Well there are two big clubs who have been found guilty for breaching and one of them is not Man City

  • Comment posted by Sydney Carton, today at 14:07

    This is great...all of you who have been on the Disasi HYS can just copy/paste your comments from there to here...a few tweaks and you wont even have to think or put in any effort. Then back to eating cheesy wotsits in your Y fronts

  • Comment posted by chris13, today at 14:05

    Mancheater Cheaty fans will all be Chelsea fans soon. AGAIN!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Liily, today at 14:09

      Liily replied:
      Signed: Bitter Guilford Red

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 14:03

    Welcome to Manchester.

    #93:20 #Haaland52 #Treble

    • Reply posted by Al_plus_boots, today at 14:13

      Al_plus_boots replied:
      #115

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:02

    Oh good, hopefully we'll have another article and HYS - repeating all the same information from the original transfer announcement - in "the next hours".

    Can't wait!

    • Reply posted by Cazek Taliesin, today at 14:09

      Cazek Taliesin replied:
      lol but you don't have to read it you know?

  • Comment posted by leicestershrew, today at 14:01

    Pep Gvardiola

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 13:59

    Man City owners backing Manchester and City to the hilt, and they are the bad guys? The FFP crowd should wise up.

    • Reply posted by NoAgenda, today at 14:06

      NoAgenda replied:
      And what about Chelsea, with their 5 plus years contracts!

  • Comment posted by Gary Banana Man City Fan, today at 13:55

    Josko is as big a signing a Haaland was last season, he can dribble and keep the ball, his distribution is excellent, and his through balls are insane, a dream for Haaland to run on to... Welcome to MCFC!

    • Reply posted by ok great and, today at 14:02

      ok great and replied:
      Guardiola in the team room and now Gvardiol on the pitch.

      These City players won't get a break.

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 13:53

    City have already won. United have already got second. Arsenal and Liverpool have already got 3rd and 4th. Chelsea have already got 11th (improvement). Spurs will probably get 5th if Kane stays, if he doesn't, they'll end up in bottom half.

    • Reply posted by BFK, today at 13:55

      BFK replied:
      Ok - shall we skip this season then now you've spoilt the fun?

