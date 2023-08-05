Close menu
Women's World Cup - Round of 16
JapanJapan3NorwayNorway1

Japan 3-1 Norway: Japanese into World Cup quarter-finals

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Japan took a step closer to a second Women's World Cup title when they beat Norway to reach the quarter-finals.

The 2011 champions made the ideal start when Norway defender Ingrid Engen turned Hinata Miyazawa's cross into her own net.

However, Norway equalised a few minutes later when Guro Reiten headed home.

Risa Shimizu's heavily defected strike restored Japan's lead before Hinata Miyazawa raced through to score a third and seal her side's progress.

The goal cemented Japan's place in the quarter-finals and kept Miyazawa on target for the Golden Boot - she leads the scoring charts in Australia and New Zealand on five.

Norway were second best for much of the game but almost set up an exciting finish when goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita superbly kept out Karina Saevik's bullet header.

Japan will play either defending champions the United States or Sweden in the last eight.

Slick Japan keep on rolling

Japan are seeking their first Women's World Cup title in 12 years and they have barely put a foot wrong at this tournament.

They breezed through the group stage without dropping a point, including an eye-catching 4-0 win against fellow quarter-finalists Spain in their final group game.

In that game they played devastating counter-attacking football - winning despite having just 23% possession to show they can dig in and grind out victory against a tough opponent.

Reiten's goal is the first they have conceded at this World Cup but apart from that header they once again delivered a strong defensive display.

On the rare occasion their defence was beaten, Yamashita was there to make an incredible save.

Risa Shimizu puts Japan ahead against Norway
Japan have scored 14 goals at the Women's World Cup and conceded just one

Toothless Norway pay the price

Norway were hoping to reach the quarter-finals of a Women's World Cup for a second successive tournament - but in truth they have been out of sorts in 2023.

The 6-0 victory against the Philippines in their final group fixture ended a run of six games without a win and Japan were always going to provide a sterner test.

Norway's cause at this tournament has not been helped by an injury to star forward Ada Hegerberg, who had not played since the 1-0 loss to New Zealand in their opening fixture prior to taking a place on the bench in Saturday's game.

She came on with 16 minutes remaining in the last-16 game but could not affect the outcome.

It is unlikely that even a fully fit Hegerberg could have changed much against Japan, who had their opponents pegged back inside their own half for almost all of the second half.

Player of the match

ReitenGuro Reiten

with an average of 8.08

Japan

  1. Squad number1Player nameYamashita
    Average rating

    7.58

  2. Squad number7Player nameMiyazawa
    Average rating

    7.34

  3. Squad number14Player nameHasegawa
    Average rating

    7.33

  4. Squad number13Player nameEndo
    Average rating

    7.17

  5. Squad number15Player nameFujino
    Average rating

    7.12

  6. Squad number2Player nameShimizu
    Average rating

    7.08

  7. Squad number10Player nameNagano
    Average rating

    7.04

  8. Squad number11Player nameTanaka
    Average rating

    7.02

  9. Squad number3Player nameMinami
    Average rating

    6.95

  10. Squad number12Player nameTakahashi
    Average rating

    6.85

  11. Squad number4Player nameKumagai
    Average rating

    6.65

  12. Squad number9Player nameUeki
    Average rating

    6.43

Norway

  1. Squad number11Player nameReiten
    Average rating

    8.08

  2. Squad number18Player nameMaanum
    Average rating

    6.28

  3. Squad number6Player nameMjelde
    Average rating

    5.35

  4. Squad number10Player nameGraham Hansen
    Average rating

    5.04

  5. Squad number14Player nameHegerberg
    Average rating

    4.97

  6. Squad number23Player nameMikalsen
    Average rating

    4.72

  7. Squad number7Player nameEngen
    Average rating

    4.62

  8. Squad number13Player nameBjelde
    Average rating

    4.56

  9. Squad number22Player nameHaug
    Average rating

    4.52

  10. Squad number8Player nameBøe Risa
    Average rating

    4.29

  11. Squad number20Player nameHaavi
    Average rating

    4.14

  12. Squad number4Player nameHansen
    Average rating

    3.98

  13. Squad number16Player nameHarviken
    Average rating

    3.86

  14. Squad number9Player nameSævik
    Average rating

    3.71

  15. Squad number3Player nameHørte
    Average rating

    3.57

Line-ups

Japan

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Yamashita
  • 12Takahashi
  • 4Kumagai
  • 3Minami
  • 2Shimizu
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 10Nagano
  • 13Endo
  • 7Miyazawa
  • 11TanakaSubstituted forUekiat 72'minutes
  • 15Fujino

Substitutes

  • 5Miyake
  • 6Sugita
  • 8Naomoto
  • 9Ueki
  • 16Hayashi
  • 17Seike
  • 18Tanaka
  • 19Moriya
  • 20Hamano
  • 21Hirao
  • 22Chiba
  • 23Ishikawa

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Mikalsen
  • 13BjeldeSubstituted forHørteat 88'minutes
  • 6Mjelde
  • 16Harviken
  • 4HansenSubstituted forHegerbergat 74'minutes
  • 7Engen
  • 8Bøe RisaSubstituted forMaanumat 63'minutes
  • 11Reiten
  • 10Graham Hansen
  • 22Haug
  • 20HaaviSubstituted forSævikat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fiskerstrand
  • 2Sønstevold
  • 3Hørte
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 9Sævik
  • 12Pettersen
  • 14Hegerberg
  • 15Eikeland
  • 17Blakstad
  • 18Maanum
  • 19Bratberg Lund
  • 21Jøsendal
Referee:
Edina Alves Batista
Attendance:
33,042

Match Stats

Home TeamJapanAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Japan 3, Norway 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Japan 3, Norway 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aoba Fujino (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Fuka Nagano following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sara Hørte (Norway) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Graham Hansen with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karina Sævik (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Haug with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Aurora Mikalsen.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riko Ueki (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hinata Miyazawa.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Sara Hørte replaces Thea Bjelde.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yui Hasegawa (Japan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Riko Ueki (Japan).

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ingrid Engen (Norway).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Japan. Aoba Fujino tries a through ball, but Hinata Miyazawa is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Riko Ueki (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Frida Maanum (Norway).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Japan. Moeka Minami tries a through ball, but Aoba Fujino is caught offside.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Japan 3, Norway 1. Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aoba Fujino with a through ball following a fast break.

  19. Post update

    Riko Ueki (Japan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mathilde Harviken (Norway).

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 11:35

    Winners of the tournament seen today

  • Comment posted by chezza100, today at 11:32

    Japan are doing really well & making the European teams look pretty average.

  • Comment posted by hanitv, today at 11:32

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Jon, today at 11:38

      Jon replied:
      🙄

  • Comment posted by eric j dickinson, today at 11:32

    Great football japan,excellent movement,desire control and passion to just drive into every position on the pitch. Really refreshing to watch.

  • Comment posted by johnis , today at 11:32

    Congratulations to Japan for heading into the Quarter Final, sorry Norway for your departure.

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 11:29

    Well done Japan, only saw last 20 mins but definitely looked the better team.
    Commentating was a bit naff tho, Japan keeper made a save in last few mins but they made it out to be an amazing save yet tbh it was pretty much straight at the keeper and she did her job, nothing spectacular about it, but then again the hyperbole in this WC has been very OTT

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 11:28

    Norway far too negative and didn’t use their height advantage. Didn’t deserve to progress.

  • Comment posted by rosh , today at 11:25

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 11:29

      Mal replied:
      Why do you listen, I can blanc it out. Commentators rarely add anything useful.

  • Comment posted by ortega45 , today at 11:25

    I tip Japan to win the World Cup, I don’t see any team stopping them

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 11:25

    Never known so many opportunities to comment on the Beeb......and the public have so much to say

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 11:28

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      not really....about what? 0.01 of the public, but i agree more HYS on this tournament than Scotland , Ireland and Wales get in a year or two

  • Comment posted by DBTS, today at 11:24

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by daveyo, today at 11:25

      daveyo replied:
      Old habits die hard...

  • Comment posted by nodrah, today at 11:23

    Michelle 11:06
    Japan are great to watch, hope they go on and win it

    Typical English self denigrating comment ... hopes someone else wins and not England ... Michelle could be Japanese of course ... or even Scottish.

    • Reply posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 11:28

      Ibrox Baby replied:
      maybe just maybe they want Japan to win because they play the best football..maybe

  • Comment posted by NeverTrustaTory, today at 11:19

    Not believe the stats where it says Japan only had 60 percent possession to Norways 40!!
    Norway hardly touched the ball in the first half and not much more in the second.

    • Reply posted by Scuzzer, today at 11:34

      Scuzzer replied:
      When they did touch the ball...it was into their own net. Ooops!

  • Comment posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 11:19

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Scuzzer, today at 11:35

      Scuzzer replied:
      Just put some music on in the background...much more entertaining. That's what I do.

  • Comment posted by Emmastan291, today at 11:18

    Japan
    England
    France
    Sweden

    Hopefully Semi finalists

    • Reply posted by Jayaess, today at 11:28

      Jayaess replied:
      Japan and Sweden can't both be in the SF as they'll play each other in the QF

  • Comment posted by Normal Bloke, today at 11:17

    Ganbatte!!

  • Comment posted by Baggieman, today at 11:14

    Expected result against a very poor Norway bigger test expected in the quarter finals.

  • Comment posted by Lewis, today at 11:12

    Wow Norway really got beaten by a team in pyjamas huh? Guess it must have been past their bedtime.

  • Comment posted by Steve P, today at 11:11

    Beautiful football from Japan. A pleasure to watch such a gifted team.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32108447
2Jamaica31201015
3Brazil31115234
4Panama3003311-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33009189
2South Africa31116604
3Italy310238-53
4Argentina301