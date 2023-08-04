Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Norway boss Hege Riise is hopeful star forward Ada Hegerberg will be fit to face Japan in the Women's World Cup last 16 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old striker was absent from Norway's final two group matches with a groin injury.

Sophie Roman Haug has been deputising for Hegerberg and scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 win against the Philippines.

"We know we have two good number nine target forwards and that's a luxury for me as a coach," Riise said on Friday.

"The goal is to get her [Hegerberg] ready for the match and then we will have to see how ready she will be, whether she can play 90 minutes or shorter.

"We'll see who will be available and playing from the start."

Former Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg made her only start of the tournament in Norway's opening defeat against New Zealand, a result Riise called a "devastating" wake-up call.

"But after that we got better step by step and when we needed a good win we went on to play Philippines and won 6-0. So confidence in the team is rising," Riise added.

However, Saturday's opponents Japan will also be full of confidence after topping a difficult Group C with a 100% win record and without conceding, beating Spain 4-0 along the way.

"The atmosphere of the team, the strength of the team, is being realised well in this World Cup," Japan head coach Futoshi Ikeda said.

"Each player is performing their role. They're not only performing to their own capacity, but they are working as a unit. It's all about the collective."

Ikeda is hopeful defender Shiori Miyake, who was injured in training this week, could be available to play at Wellington Stadium against Norway.

The winners of that tie will face Sweden or reigning champions the USA in the quarter-finals on Friday, 11 August.

