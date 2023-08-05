Close menu
Women's World Cup - Round of 16
SwitzerlandSwitzerland1SpainSpain5

Switzerland 1-5 Spain: Aitana Bonmati scores twice as La Roja march into quarter-finals

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Eden Park

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Aitana Bonmati of Spain celebrates after scoring against Switzerland at the Women's World Cup
Spain have scored 13 goals in four games at the Women's World Cup

Spain reached the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup for the first time after producing an outstanding display of firepower in Auckland to send Switzerland out.

La Roja were beaten 4-0 in their final group game by Japan five days earlier in Wellington but bounced back in style to score four times during a dominant first half showing in front of 43,217 - a record crowd for a football match in New Zealand.

Aitana Bonmati swept the Spanish ahead before Switzerland equalised when Laia Codina, without looking up, hit a back pass past her own keeper and into the net from 10 yards inside her own half.

Spain soon restored their lead through Alba Redondo's header before Barcelona midfielder Bonmati produced a classy finish to make it 3-1.

In an incredible opening half, Codina made up for her own goal by adding Spain's fourth after a scramble inside the box.

They added another after half-time through Jennifer Hermoso's clinical finish - her third goal of this tournament.

Jorge Vilda's side are the first to reach the last eight and will play the winners of Sunday's match between the Netherlands and South Africa in the quarter-finals in Wellington next Friday (02:00 BST).

Spain hit back after Japan defeat

Spain produced the perfect response after being written off following the 4-0 hammering against Japan.

Boss Vilda promised a response from his players after that comprehensive defeat and he got one as the side ranked sixth in the world got the job done before half-time in Auckland.

Vilda responded to the Japan defeat by making five changes, giving a debut to goalkeeper Cata Coll in place of first-choice Misa Rodriguez, who had started the previous three games in New Zealand.

Coll will not have appreciated the wild back pass by her Barcelona team-mate Codina.

That aside, this was a highly impressive performance for a team that came into this World Cup with a cloud of doubt hanging over the squad after a feud between Vilda and many senior players.

Those differences have been put aside for now and Spain look like a team playing in harmony. This was their third win in four games in New Zealand.

Spain's players celebrate scoring against Switzerland at the Women's World Cup
Spain enjoyed 70% possession against Switzerland, the highest possession rate of any team in a knockout game at the last four editions of the Women's World Cup

One step too far for Switzerland

This was one game too many for Group A winners Switzerland, who had qualified for the knockout stage despite winning one game out of the three and scoring two goals in 270 minutes.

Ten of the starting XI at Eden Park were starting their fourth game after three successive clean sheets yet they were overwhelmed by their opponents.

Swiss boss Inka Grings had said that finding goals was a priority in training yet they struggled to trouble Spain's defence and registered just one attempt on target.

They head home from their second Fifa Women's World Cup having topped a group containing Norway, co-hosts New Zealand and the Philippines.

Having required a 121st minute winner in a play-off against Wales in Zurich to qualify, their World Cup ended in disappointing fashion, with their players looking crestfallen as they walked around the pitch applauding fans after full time.

Switzerland's players react after the full time whistle following defeat to Spain at the Fifa Women's World Cup
This was Switzerland's heaviest ever defeat at the Fifa Women's World Cup and saw them concede as many goals as they had across all their seven previous games at the tournament

Player of the match

ParallueloSalma Paralluelo

with an average of 5.23

Switzerland

  1. Squad number13Player nameWälti
    Average rating

    5.10

  2. Squad number5Player nameMaritz
    Average rating

    4.96

  3. Squad number19Player nameAigbogun
    Average rating

    4.73

  4. Squad number9Player nameCrnogorcevic
    Average rating

    4.64

  5. Squad number17Player namePiubel
    Average rating

    4.62

  6. Squad number1Player nameThalmann
    Average rating

    4.46

  7. Squad number22Player nameTerchoun
    Average rating

    4.38

  8. Squad number2Player nameStierli
    Average rating

    4.36

  9. Squad number11Player nameSow
    Average rating

    4.34

  10. Squad number20Player nameHumm
    Average rating

    4.30

  11. Squad number8Player nameRiesen
    Average rating

    4.29

  12. Squad number18Player nameCalligaris
    Average rating

    4.20

  13. Squad number10Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    4.11

  14. Squad number6Player nameReuteler
    Average rating

    4.08

  15. Squad number3Player nameMarti
    Average rating

    3.94

  16. Squad number16Player nameMauron
    Average rating

    3.94

Spain

  1. Squad number18Player nameParalluelo
    Average rating

    5.23

  2. Squad number11Player namePutellas
    Average rating

    5.23

  3. Squad number6Player nameBonmatí
    Average rating

    5.16

  4. Squad number2Player nameBatlle
    Average rating

    5.14

  5. Squad number23Player nameCata Coll
    Average rating

    5.13

  6. Squad number10Player nameHermoso
    Average rating

    5.12

  7. Squad number22Player namedel Castillo
    Average rating

    4.96

  8. Squad number9Player nameGonzález
    Average rating

    4.93

  9. Squad number15Player nameNavarro
    Average rating

    4.93

  10. Squad number12Player nameHernández
    Average rating

    4.90

  11. Squad number16Player namePérez
    Average rating

    4.88

  12. Squad number14Player nameCodina
    Average rating

    4.88

  13. Squad number3Player nameAbelleira
    Average rating

    4.83

  14. Squad number7Player nameGuerrero
    Average rating

    4.80

  15. Squad number4Player nameParedes
    Average rating

    4.62

  16. Squad number17Player nameRedondo
    Average rating

    4.53

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Thalmann
  • 19AigbogunSubstituted forCalligarisat 45'minutes
  • 5Maritz
  • 2StierliBooked at 73mins
  • 8RiesenSubstituted forMartiat 84'minutes
  • 11SowSubstituted forTerchounat 45'minutes
  • 13Wälti
  • 6ReutelerSubstituted forMauronat 45'minutes
  • 17PiubelSubstituted forHummat 75'minutes
  • 10Bachmann
  • 9Crnogorcevic

Substitutes

  • 3Marti
  • 4Felber
  • 7Arfaoui
  • 12Peng
  • 14Rey
  • 15Bühler
  • 16Mauron
  • 18Calligaris
  • 20Humm
  • 21Friedli
  • 22Terchoun
  • 23Lehmann

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Coll Lluch
  • 12Hernández
  • 4Paredes
  • 14Codina
  • 2Batlle
  • 6BonmatíSubstituted forGuerreroat 77'minutes
  • 3AbelleiraSubstituted forPérezat 64'minutes
  • 10HermosoSubstituted forPutellasat 77'minutes
  • 17Redondo
  • 9GonzálezSubstituted forNavarroat 64'minutes
  • 18ParallueloSubstituted fordel Castilloat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 5Andrés
  • 7Guerrero
  • 8Caldentey Oliver
  • 11Putellas
  • 13Salón
  • 15Navarro
  • 16Pérez
  • 19Carmona
  • 20Gálvez
  • 21Zornoza
  • 22del Castillo
Referee:
Cheryl Foster
Attendance:
43,217

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home2
Away26
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home0
Away11
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Switzerland 1, Spain 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Switzerland 1, Spain 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Eva Navarro (Spain).

  4. Post update

    Viola Calligaris (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabienne Humm (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sandrine Mauron.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Irene Guerrero (Spain).

  7. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Spain).

  9. Post update

    Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alexia Putellas (Spain).

  11. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Laia Codina (Spain).

  13. Post update

    Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Lara Marti replaces Nadine Riesen.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Athenea del Castillo replaces Salma Paralluelo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Gaëlle Thalmann.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eva Navarro (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Viola Calligaris.

  20. Post update

    Eva Navarro (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

62 comments

  • Comment posted by marty, today at 08:40

    The player ratings on this site LOL says it all, Spain were superb and have the best player in the World what a performance that was...if Engerland chavs had played like that[they can't] it would have been 10s for one and all

    • Reply posted by Shrek2, today at 08:42

      Shrek2 replied:
      Lauren james is best player in world!!!

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 08:40

    Player ratings say it all. Impressive score. Low quality.

  • Comment posted by TazB, today at 08:39

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Robby Bobson, today at 08:43

      Robby Bobson replied:
      Unkind to u16 boys, that match up ended badly for the ladies

      There is no comparison between ladies and mens game, you’d be better trying to compare boxing

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 08:38

    A tad one-sided. Non?

  • Comment posted by Bonamai, today at 08:37

    If an England player had scored the OG, her first touched would have been ‘sublime’ and her finish ‘SENSATIONAL’ …

  • Comment posted by garry davis, today at 08:33

    The Swiss were dire

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 08:31

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by teddy, today at 08:28

    Switzerland had no ammunition, they fired no shots and never got out of neutral.

    • Reply posted by T8-eh-T8, today at 08:33

      T8-eh-T8 replied:
      Agreed, Spain just watch the Swiss roll over

  • Comment posted by T8-eh-T8, today at 08:28

    Spain have got quality in depth. Five changes to the starting line up plus five substitutions and five goals.

    It'll be interesting watching the Japan v Norway game after the Japanese gave Spain such a tanking, however respect to Spain for bouncing back.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 08:27

    I was hoping for a few close matches in the first knockout round

    And both of today's games could have been close

    I'm doubting we'll see any before the quarters already but let's keep hopeful

    Switzerland clearly didn't watch Japan closely enough or perhaps Spain did again

    If either tippy tappy or anti football wins the WWC then women's football has arrived

    Especially now Germany are out -

  • Comment posted by GeoffHa, today at 08:24

    Who wrote off Spain after the Japan match? They dominated that game. If they can solve the defensive failings that the Japanese highlighted, they can continue to progress.

    • Reply posted by RAM, today at 08:32

      RAM replied:
      I have no idea for sure but I would guess some people will have.
      Easy question to answer.

  • Comment posted by Anything else, today at 08:22

    Spain scored some cracking goals, that first one by Codina from 45 yards beat the goal keeper easily.

    • Reply posted by James_Autar, today at 08:27

      James_Autar replied:
      That was actually the 2nd goal. Bonmati scored the first after 5'.

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 08:22

    Kind of what I expected to happen really. People have kinda made far too much about the way the Spanish and USA especially have struggled so far. Thing is with teams that always reach the latter stages they quite often start slowly but once knockout football comes round they flick a switch and play to potential. See it in the mens game all the time

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:19

    Good comeback by Spain against a weak Switzerland. Sweden or France looking like the likely winners of this WC tournament though.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp , today at 08:24

      saddletramp replied:
      Fill your boots then.

      Sweden are 12/5 to beat the yanks.
      France are 10/1 to win it.

  • Comment posted by Worker, today at 08:15

    Love watching Spain play. Very pleasing on the eye. Fast crisp passing. Not afraid to shoot and excellent ball retention

  • Comment posted by Stenics1, today at 08:14

    Down here in Australia Channel 7 never covered this game and guess what...Channel 7 are NOT covering the England game on Monday.

    • Reply posted by notasheep, today at 08:18

      notasheep replied:
      lucky you.

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 08:14

    Commentators and pundits are getting embarrassing. Suddenly Spain are amazing again.
    No they played a really poor Swiss side.
    The game vs Japan seems to have been forgotten. Japan are a powerhouse of the women's game

    • Reply posted by Worker, today at 08:19

      Worker replied:
      Agree the commentary and pundits have spoiled the tournament for me

  • Comment posted by Robert E7, today at 08:13

    As a casual fan I find these games more enjoyable to watch, with a better flow, than the men's game - lacking in the cynicism and time-wasting of the men's game - and they have better hair (and none of them look like Harry Maguire).

    • Reply posted by James, today at 08:29

      James replied:
      You're not looking closely enough

  • Comment posted by Bjorks Chauffeur, today at 08:13

    To be fair, I was at the Spain v Japan game and despite losing 4-0, Spain had the bulk of the play and possession...

    • Reply posted by Apartment Song, today at 08:20

      Apartment Song replied:
      I watched the Spain v Germany game in the Women's Euros. Spain had all the ball but did nothing with it and lost.
      Possession counts for nothing if you don't score

