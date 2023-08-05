Match ends, Switzerland 1, Spain 5.
Spain reached the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup for the first time after producing an outstanding display of firepower in Auckland to send Switzerland out.
La Roja were beaten 4-0 in their final group game by Japan five days earlier in Wellington but bounced back in style to score four times during a dominant first half showing in front of 43,217 - a record crowd for a football match in New Zealand.
Aitana Bonmati swept the Spanish ahead before Switzerland equalised when Laia Codina, without looking up, hit a back pass past her own keeper and into the net from 10 yards inside her own half.
Spain soon restored their lead through Alba Redondo's header before Barcelona midfielder Bonmati produced a classy finish to make it 3-1.
In an incredible opening half, Codina made up for her own goal by adding Spain's fourth after a scramble inside the box.
They added another after half-time through Jennifer Hermoso's clinical finish - her third goal of this tournament.
Jorge Vilda's side are the first to reach the last eight and will play the winners of Sunday's match between the Netherlands and South Africa in the quarter-finals in Wellington next Friday (02:00 BST).
Spain hit back after Japan defeat
Spain produced the perfect response after being written off following the 4-0 hammering against Japan.
Boss Vilda promised a response from his players after that comprehensive defeat and he got one as the side ranked sixth in the world got the job done before half-time in Auckland.
Vilda responded to the Japan defeat by making five changes, giving a debut to goalkeeper Cata Coll in place of first-choice Misa Rodriguez, who had started the previous three games in New Zealand.
Coll will not have appreciated the wild back pass by her Barcelona team-mate Codina.
That aside, this was a highly impressive performance for a team that came into this World Cup with a cloud of doubt hanging over the squad after a feud between Vilda and many senior players.
Those differences have been put aside for now and Spain look like a team playing in harmony. This was their third win in four games in New Zealand.
One step too far for Switzerland
This was one game too many for Group A winners Switzerland, who had qualified for the knockout stage despite winning one game out of the three and scoring two goals in 270 minutes.
Ten of the starting XI at Eden Park were starting their fourth game after three successive clean sheets yet they were overwhelmed by their opponents.
Swiss boss Inka Grings had said that finding goals was a priority in training yet they struggled to trouble Spain's defence and registered just one attempt on target.
They head home from their second Fifa Women's World Cup having topped a group containing Norway, co-hosts New Zealand and the Philippines.
Having required a 121st minute winner in a play-off against Wales in Zurich to qualify, their World Cup ended in disappointing fashion, with their players looking crestfallen as they walked around the pitch applauding fans after full time.
Player of the match
ParallueloSalma Paralluelo
Line-ups
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Thalmann
- 19AigbogunSubstituted forCalligarisat 45'minutes
- 5Maritz
- 2StierliBooked at 73mins
- 8RiesenSubstituted forMartiat 84'minutes
- 11SowSubstituted forTerchounat 45'minutes
- 13Wälti
- 6ReutelerSubstituted forMauronat 45'minutes
- 17PiubelSubstituted forHummat 75'minutes
- 10Bachmann
- 9Crnogorcevic
Substitutes
- 3Marti
- 4Felber
- 7Arfaoui
- 12Peng
- 14Rey
- 15Bühler
- 16Mauron
- 18Calligaris
- 20Humm
- 21Friedli
- 22Terchoun
- 23Lehmann
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Coll Lluch
- 12Hernández
- 4Paredes
- 14Codina
- 2Batlle
- 6BonmatíSubstituted forGuerreroat 77'minutes
- 3AbelleiraSubstituted forPérezat 64'minutes
- 10HermosoSubstituted forPutellasat 77'minutes
- 17Redondo
- 9GonzálezSubstituted forNavarroat 64'minutes
- 18ParallueloSubstituted fordel Castilloat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 5Andrés
- 7Guerrero
- 8Caldentey Oliver
- 11Putellas
- 13Salón
- 15Navarro
- 16Pérez
- 19Carmona
- 20Gálvez
- 21Zornoza
- 22del Castillo
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
- Attendance:
- 43,217
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home0
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Switzerland 1, Spain 5.
Post update
Foul by Eva Navarro (Spain).
Post update
Viola Calligaris (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fabienne Humm (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sandrine Mauron.
Post update
Foul by Irene Guerrero (Spain).
Post update
Lia Wälti (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ona Batlle (Spain).
Post update
Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Alexia Putellas (Spain).
Post update
Lia Wälti (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Laia Codina (Spain).
Post update
Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Lara Marti replaces Nadine Riesen.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Athenea del Castillo replaces Salma Paralluelo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ona Batlle (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexia Putellas.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Gaëlle Thalmann.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eva Navarro (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Viola Calligaris.
Post update
Eva Navarro (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
It'll be interesting watching the Japan v Norway game after the Japanese gave Spain such a tanking, however respect to Spain for bouncing back.
And both of today's games could have been close
I'm doubting we'll see any before the quarters already but let's keep hopeful
Switzerland clearly didn't watch Japan closely enough or perhaps Spain did again
If either tippy tappy or anti football wins the WWC then women's football has arrived
Especially now Germany are out -
No they played a really poor Swiss side.
The game vs Japan seems to have been forgotten. Japan are a powerhouse of the women's game