Anthony Grant: Crawley Town re-sign experienced midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Crawley
Crawley Town have re-signed midfielder Anthony Grant on a short-term deal.
The 36-year-old joined the club in March as a free agent and made 10 appearances as Crawley managed to avoid relegation from League Two.
He stayed at the club after his deal ended in May and has earned a contract after impressing in pre-season.
Grant, who has made more than 600 senior appearances in a 19-year career, worked with Crawley boss Scott Lindsey at Swindon Town.
"Granty was a key player for us at the end of last season," Lindsey told the Crawley website.
"We weren't in a position to offer him a contract at that time, but I wanted to make sure that I invited him back for pre-season.
"He came in and was great for us, and comes with a wealth of experience, so I am delighted to have him back on board with us."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.