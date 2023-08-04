Close menu

Axel Disasi: Chelsea sign France defender on six-year deal

Axel Disasi featured 49 times across all competitions for Monaco in 2022-23

France international defender Axel Disasi has joined Chelsea from Monaco on a six-year contract for 45m euros (£38.57m).

Disasi, 25, offers defensive cover at Stamford Bridge after Wesley Fofana sustained a serious knee injury.

He played in all 38 of Monaco's Ligue 1 games last season.

"I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family," Disasi told Chelsea's websiteexternal-link.

"I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles. I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious."

The Blues, meanwhile, have agreed a fee with Brighton for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, while several bids for the Spaniard's team-mate Moises Caicedo have been rejected by the Seagulls.

Disasi has played four times for France, including featuring as a substitute in the 2022 World Cup final defeat against Argentina, and made 129 appearances for Monaco after joining from Stade de Reims in August 2020.

The centre-back becomes Chelsea's sixth signing of the summer following the acquisitions of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel and Diego Moreira, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to put his stamp on the squad.

Disasi will compete with fellow central defenders Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Levi Colwill - who signed a new deal on 2 August - for a starting berth, while compatriot Benoit Badiashile will miss the start of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury and Fofana is expected to be sidelined for several months after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament.

"I can't wait to feel the energy of the fans," Disasi added.

"The fervour of the fans in the Premier League, the atmosphere, the intensity of the games - it is something that excites me."

Chelsea's pre-season fixtures concluded on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago - ending their US tour undefeated - and the focus now turns to their opening Premier League game of 2023-24 at home to Liverpool on 13 August.

Pochettino has been tasked with overhauling the squad while also trying to vastly improve on last season's 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Abdul Rahman Baba and former captain Cesar Azpilicueta have all departed the club so far this summer.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley told the club's websiteexternal-link: "Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.

"He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea. We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with Mauricio Pochettino and his new teammates in the days ahead."

Comments

Join the conversation

176 comments

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 10:14

    Chelsea spent £500 million towards end of last season, and have now spent an additional £150 million in summer.
    Are financial fair play rules ever enforced? FIFA/UEFA laughing stock.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 10:15

      Alex replied:
      I find this post educational

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 10:34

    Top level football is finished and has been for a while now. I've cancelled BT and spending my money on watching local football this season instead.

    • Reply posted by bridgeboy, today at 10:46

      bridgeboy replied:
      Good for you, hope you enjoy watching dross football.

  • Comment posted by Walt78, today at 10:15

    How on earth do Chelsea keep getting past FFP requirements? Are they constantly doing a Jedi mind trick?

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 10:24

      Llion replied:
      Because in last 3 years Chelsea have sold £459 million worth of players which is instantly recorded as a +plus on the accounts.

      where the circa £850m spent is spread out over length of contracts which in most cases is 8 years so effectively Chelsea have spent £150 million per year on transfers over last 3 years, and are actuallyin the black.

  • Comment posted by Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko, today at 10:39

    You have to feel sorry for Poch, having to remember all these new names in a 328-man squad

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 10:40

      Alex replied:
      Brilliant

  • Comment posted by stygis, today at 10:10

    cheque book club with no soul

    • Reply posted by FFP is clearly a Uefa money grabbing exercise, today at 10:13

      FFP is clearly a Uefa money grabbing exercise replied:
      Same as city. Buying trophies is all these clubs can do.

  • Comment posted by whoscored, today at 10:17

    Am I the only one that has no idea who anyone is anymore? No matter since they either sit in the reserves, go on loan, or disapear for the next Mr Spaghetti to turn up.

    • Reply posted by davidwheeler, today at 11:04

      davidwheeler replied:
      Ok admit it, who’s turned on the commentary on Radio5Live on occasion, and not been able to work out which team is which.

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 10:17

    ffp free chelsea strike again. . they buy who they like when they like. . who is next. .

    • Reply posted by Bella boy, today at 10:25

      Bella boy replied:
      Caicedo is next

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 10:15

    If there are any footballers worldwide who have not been contacted by Chelsea, it means a clerical error has been made and you have been missed from the list. Please contact Chelsea to discuss your purchase.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 10:44

      Alex replied:
      There’s probably a WhatsApp group administered by Chelsea with every players agent on it. Every six months they send out a message

      “Who wants to join Chelsea? Send me a DM and first 50 will get a freer medical”

  • Comment posted by thedonbran, today at 10:18

    I wonder how Todd's dream team will do this season? Who will he triple captain?

    • Reply posted by Dr Fantastic feat_Decks Collecta, today at 10:29

      Dr Fantastic feat_Decks Collecta replied:
      I hope he will be able to repeatedly bench-boost or cHELLsea are scre*ed

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 10:31

    Another day, another signing for Chelsea. See you tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 10:15

    Great bit of business for Luton Town this.

    Really looking forward to seeing them back in the Top Flight.

    Was this story about Chelsea buying someone nobody had heard of 3 weeks for a huge amount of money? Who cares about them.

    • Reply posted by d7eb5txf, today at 10:24

      d7eb5txf replied:
      Don’t be bitter

  • Comment posted by VC, today at 10:28

    The guy they signed yesterday gets to show him round the training facilities. And when they sign another new player tomorrow, it will be Disasi’s turn to show him round. Part of the initiation process at Chelsea

  • Comment posted by marcus, today at 10:46

    Phew!!! Thank goodness for another signing, I was starting to panic as the squad was below 40 players there for a minute...

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 10:44

    He says he's ambitious and wants to win titles. Why has he gone to Chelsea then ? It's probably more like..... I wanted a bigger challenge than playing for Monaco in the French league, so I opted to go to a struggling tam in the PL. It's also likely that he'll have enjoyed a big boost in his bank balance as well.

    • Reply posted by Gill1e, today at 10:54

      Gill1e replied:
      Yeah only joining the most successful club in England this century.

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 10:45

    Wow what a way to run a business.... buy lots of goods for about 50m each then sell them a year later for half that .... rinse n repeat.. Bohly hasn't a clue

  • Comment posted by maybenextseason, today at 10:12

    At this point we don’t need to know what club has signed a player. It’s almost always Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 10:53

    Pochettino better have some strong quick drying gel to get all these new players performing as a team!

  • Comment posted by JMc, today at 10:27

    Not good for Colwill, should have stayed at Brighton where there are decent morals.

    • Reply posted by Gutty, today at 10:40

      Gutty replied:
      You have to wonder whether Levi was aware of this acquisition before he renewed his contract. I think that is 6 centre halves (albeit 2 injured) for a club with no european football.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 10:21

    Disasitrous signing policy and planning.

  • Comment posted by Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko, today at 10:52

    My main concern with this signing is that that the new lad won't get a space in the players' car park at Cobham. All 500 places already taken. As for him getting a locker; forget it. A £40m signing getting changed in his car outside Cobham fish bar. The world has gone mad.

