Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Burnley could hand debuts to summer signings such as James Trafford, Zeki Amdouni, Sander Berge and Dara O'Shea.

Michael Obafemi, who has joined after a loan spell at Turf Moor last season, is ruled out with a hamstring issue.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol is available for his first appearance after joining from RB Leipzig for £77m.

Fellow defender Nathan Ake is fit despite missing the Community Shield against Arsenal with a minor injury.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic could make his league debut for City after moving from Chelsea in June for an initial £25m.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won one of their last 23 league matches against Manchester City (D6, L16), losing each of the last eight by an aggregate score of 26-1.

City have claimed 11 consecutive victories versus the Clarets in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and conceding one.

Burnley

Burnley have won their opening game in two of their eight Premier League seasons (D1, L5), winning 3-2 at Chelsea in 2017 and 3-0 at home to Southampton in 2019.

The Clarets' only home league loss last season (W16, D6) was a 2-1 defeat by QPR in April, which came after they had secured promotion.

However, they have lost five of their last eight top-flight matches at Turf Moor.

Burnley have failed to score a goal in the three Premier League matches they have played on a Friday (D1, L2).

They have not received a red card in any of their 152 Premier League home matches.

Vincent Kompany will become the first Belgian to manage in the Premier League. No Burnley boss has won their first match in the competition with the Clarets.

Manchester City