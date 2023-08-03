Last updated on .From the section Irish

Crusaders twice came from behind before losing 3-2 after extra-time

Derry City secured a major financial boost as a 3-3 away draw with KuPS sent them through to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

A Michael Duffy header gave the Candystripes a 5-4 aggregate win in Finland that guarantees a prize fund of just less than £500,000.

Ten-man Crusaders put up a brave effort in Norway but lost 5-4 on aggregate after extra time.

Linfield, meanwhile, bowed out with a 3-2 loss to Pogon Szczecin in Poland.

In Finland, Derry made it to the third round of a European competition for the first time since 2006.

The Candystripes took the lead in the 13th minute when Paul McMullan played a dangerous pass to Cian Kavanagh, who nodded the ball into the back of the net at the back post.

The home side levelled the tie when Brian Maher tried to clear Anton Popovitch's corner but failed to do so, with Jasse Tuominen's header finding the net.

The hosts took the lead when Tete Yengi nodded the ball into a dangerous position for Saku Savolainen, who scored with a deflected effort.

The Candystripes reacted through Sadou Diallo, who scored on the rebound after a well-timed pass from Duffy. The hosts levelled the score on aggregate again after clever play in midfield left Savolainen one-on-one with Maher, who failed to clear the danger, leaving central midfielder to finish into an empty net.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men dominated proceedings after that and scored the final goal of the game when Duffy nodded home Diallo's inch-perfect pass from close range to send the Premier Division outfit into the third round, where they will face Tobol from Kazakhstan.

More to follow.