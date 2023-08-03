Udoka Godwin-Malife: Swindon Town sign Forest Green Rovers defender
Swindon Town have signed defender Udoka Godwin-Malife after his contract with Forest Green Rovers expired over the summer.
The 23-year-old made more than 120 appearances for the club in both League One and League Two over four seasons at The New Lawn.
Forest Green had held talks with Godwin-Malife to retain his services for another season.
He becomes Swindon's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.
The Robins kick-off their new League Two campaign away to Colchester United on Saturday.
