Thomas Kaminski was a member of the Belgium squad at Euro 2020 but is still to earn a cap for his country

Premier League newcomers Luton Town have signed Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for an undisclosed fee.

The Belgian, 30, is the seventh summer signing made by the Hatters after their promotion from the Championship.

Kaminski has made 118 appearances for Rovers since joining from Gent in 2020.

"He's a great person and a really good proactive goalkeeper - he's sharp, he makes good saves and is alert in one-on-one situations," Luton boss Rob Edwards told the club website. external-link

Kaminski has won three league titles on the continent - one in Denmark, on loan with FC Copenhagen, and two in his homeland with Anderlecht.

He has been called up to the Belgium squad on several occasions but is yet to make his international debut for the Red Devils.

Luton have not disclosed the length of Kaminski's contract at Kenilworth Road.

